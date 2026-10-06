Key takeaways: TikTok introduced Shopping Assistant to help users find product details, sizing, shipping, and availability.

Buy Direct lets users purchase from brands in TikTok without leaving the For You feed.

TikTok built the features with Shopify, Salesforce, Stripe, and Shoplazza. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

TikTok has introduced 2 new platform features to designed to speed up shopping: Shopping Assistant and Buy Direct.

The platform’s shopping assistant is an AI agent designed to help users find relevant information about the items they’re interested in.

According to TikTok, the assistant can understand context, remember the user's needs, and help find them more quickly. It also provides users with relevant information, such as availability, sizing, product details, shipping, and more.

Buy Direct, an in-app checkout feature, allows users to shop directly from a brand they see on their For You page, without leaving TikTok.

A worker monitors the live feed for a skincare brand on TikTok Shop. Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty.

With these new features, TikTok will aim to become a go-to platform where users can get a consultation and immediately buy what they're looking for without needing to use other AI agents, such as ChatGPT, or leave the platform to make a purchase.

The company shared that the new features were created in partnership with Shopify, Salesforce, Stripe, and Shoplazza.

Shop with caution?

The TikTok Shop feature is available in over 20 markets across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

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Of the 2 billion active TikTok users, 58% shop directly on the platform, totaling 927 million TikTok shoppers.

The new features may be all about convenience and speed when shopping, but some users worry they could make the platform more addictive, especially for younger people.

It’s been reported that TikTok included several additive design elements into its app. These elements are the infinite scrolling, autoplay, and push notifications.

According to the Digital Services Act (DSA), the features could harm younger users.

Recently, TikTok agreed to a $100 million settlement, paid to the state of Alabama.

The company also agreed to add safety features for minors, including a 2-hour daily time limit, pauses after 15 minutes of continuous use, and restricted access at night.

Shopping via dedicated online stores often prevents users from making impulsive purchases by requiring multiple steps, giving them more time to consider whether they really need something.

Many users end up not even buying something because they get satisfaction from browsing and choosing their items. Because of this, dopamine sites have become a thing.

Dopamine sites are fake shopping websites that allow users to browse, add items to their carts, and even make purchases that are never actually shipped.