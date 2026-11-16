ADVERTISEMENT

Meta protests $887 million fine that it could earn back in less than 6 days

Every penny counts.

motorcyclist, black outfit, black helmet, blue meta logo on white screen, brown grass

Signage in front of Meta Platforms headquarters in California. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty.

Linas Kmieliauskas
Linas Kmieliauskas Contributor
November 16, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Meta is to appeal an €805 million fine in Italy over Facebook’s Android photo access.
  2. Italian regulators say the feature affected about 20 million Android users in Italy.
  3. Meta says the fine is disproportionate and argues the feature was designed to help users.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Social media giant Meta is challenging an €805 million ($887 million) fine in Italy over allegations that its Facebook app on Android accessed users’ photos and videos without consent. However, the fine amounts to just 0.47% of the company’s revenue.

In 2025, Meta reported a net income of $60.5 billion, meaning it would take the company less than six days to earn enough to cover the fine. In the first nine months of this year, Meta recorded a net profit of $52.5 billion, up 39% from the same period in 2025.

Italian regulators said the feature affected around 20 million Android users in Italy alone. Based on that figure, the fine amounts to roughly €40 per affected user.

Under the Italian Privacy Code, Meta could have faced a maximum fine of 4% of its annual revenue, equivalent to around €7 billion.

More from Cybernews

A vintage computer screen depicting GTA 6 imagery.
GTA 6 players furious after spending $80 on a plastic box with no download code
News 2 min read
north korean hacker, flag on screen, military hat, open laptop, blue screen, numbers
FBI cracks down on North Korean FaceStealers as $400M stolen
News 1 min read
Cube shaped UFO.
AI flying-cube video ruins UFO disclosure credibility
News 2 min read
Microsoft outage compensation
Microsoft outage: are you eligible for compensation?
News 2 min read
Claude logo in the black background with snippets of source code in the background
Leak reveals how former US marine tried to trick Claude into spreading pro-Russian propaganda
News 2 min read
Palantir CEO, Democratic Party's Donkey Mascot symbols
Cozy with Trump for years, Palantir CEO Alex Karp now says he’s a progressive
News 2 min read

The Italian data protection authority, Garante, imposed the fine on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited. The case concerns a Facebook feature that suggests photos and videos from users' galleries as ideas for posts on the social network.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to the regulator, a single permission to access photos and videos covered the entire app and several features serving different purposes. What's more, users were presented with a “generic notice” to “enable other functions” before granting access.

The feature was also enabled by default, and granting full access allowed the app to read users' entire photo libraries.

The investigation started in July 2025 after receiving a report from a consumer protection centre.

Meta now says it “strongly disagrees” with the fine and claims it’s “disproportionate” because this is only “a simple feature” that helps people. The tech giant says it intends to appeal the decision by Garante.

In either case, this is not the biggest fine imposed on the social media behemoth. In 2023, Ireland fined Meta €1.2 billion for how it carried out transfers of personal data to the US.

Separately, this year, the Netherlands fined Uber €825 million for fully automating decisions about drivers, switching off their accounts without a human checking.

About the author
Linas Kmieliauskas
Linas Kmieliauskas
Contributor

Linas Kmieliauskas is a news media professional with more than 20 years of experience under his belt, having worked for various Lithuanian and global news outlets as a reporter and editor-in-chief. Since co-founding Cryptonews.com in 2017 (he left in 2022), his main professional field of interest has been Bitcoin and the crypto industry. Currently, he also runs the Bitcoin and decentralization-focused newsletter, DESSENTER.

ADVERTISEMENT