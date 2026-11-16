Key takeaways 01 Meta is to appeal an €805 million fine in Italy over Facebook’s Android photo access. 02 Italian regulators say the feature affected about 20 million Android users in Italy. 03 Meta says the fine is disproportionate and argues the feature was designed to help users. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Social media giant Meta is challenging an €805 million ($887 million) fine in Italy over allegations that its Facebook app on Android accessed users’ photos and videos without consent. However, the fine amounts to just 0.47% of the company’s revenue.

In 2025, Meta reported a net income of $60.5 billion, meaning it would take the company less than six days to earn enough to cover the fine. In the first nine months of this year, Meta recorded a net profit of $52.5 billion, up 39% from the same period in 2025.

Italian regulators said the feature affected around 20 million Android users in Italy alone. Based on that figure, the fine amounts to roughly €40 per affected user.

Under the Italian Privacy Code, Meta could have faced a maximum fine of 4% of its annual revenue, equivalent to around €7 billion.

The Italian data protection authority, Garante, imposed the fine on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited. The case concerns a Facebook feature that suggests photos and videos from users' galleries as ideas for posts on the social network.

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However, according to the regulator, a single permission to access photos and videos covered the entire app and several features serving different purposes. What's more, users were presented with a “generic notice” to “enable other functions” before granting access.

The feature was also enabled by default, and granting full access allowed the app to read users' entire photo libraries.

The investigation started in July 2025 after receiving a report from a consumer protection centre.

Meta now says it “strongly disagrees” with the fine and claims it’s “disproportionate” because this is only “a simple feature” that helps people. The tech giant says it intends to appeal the decision by Garante.

In either case, this is not the biggest fine imposed on the social media behemoth. In 2023, Ireland fined Meta €1.2 billion for how it carried out transfers of personal data to the US.