Key takeaways 01 AI-generated UFO videos on social media are making genuine UAP evidence harder to trust. 02 A viral rotating cube video drew scrutiny because it had no confirmed witness or location. 03 Brian Decker found 168 cube-shaped reports in NUFORC, but says many may be balloons. 04 NASA says limited high-quality UAP observations prevent firm scientific conclusions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

As AI-generated UFO videos flood social media, the push for UAP disclosure faces new challenges. A viral rotating cube sighting shows how synthetic footage complicates the evaluation of potentially genuine reports.

A mysterious video was posted this week of a geometric object spinning above a mountainous desert landscape before disappearing behind a ridge.

The object slowly rotates, exposing different faces as it hangs in the air. Its movement is unusual enough to have attracted attention among UFO enthusiasts.

There was no identified witness or confirmed location.

UAP writer Brian Decker took the matter into his own hands, by looking for historical reports of similar objects in the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) database.

Posting on the Enigmatic Ideas blog, Decker found 168 cube-shaped reports among 162,714 NUFORC submissions, approximately one in every 969. That is a clear minority.

There is an important caveat however. Decker was keen to point out that it wasn’t until 2023 that a cube option was checkable. He suspects most historical cube sightings are misidentified balloons, saying he believes “the majority are misidentified cube-shaped mylar balloons.”

I can’t explain all of them away, either, admits UAP writer Brian Decker, referring to AI generated UAP footage.

🚨A undefinedCubeundefined shaped UFO spins while it hovers behind these mountains. https://t.co/aoXoVT4ybn undefined UAPWixy (@UAPWixy) November 9, 2026

A skeptical UAP community

In the UFO community on Reddit, users pointed out inconsistencies such as apparent changes in the background, repeated sequences, inconsistent rotation, and duplicated audio.

Synthetic videos like the cube one are a pain for the community, with Reddit comments examining and scrutinizing them.

And in terms of the cube footage, Redditors were clearly annoyed by such footage.

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“AI has obliviated any hope of disclosure,” posted one user.

“That looks so fake,” said another.

“...absolute nonsense,” came the follow-up.

Reddit r/UFO community reaction to viral flying cube video.

AI is creating a credibility crisis

UFO disclosure has traditionally relied on photographs, videos, witness testimony, radar records and government documentation.

But as synthetic videos are on the loose, proliferating across social media, dismissing something out of hand becomes a problem too.

And as the troves of UFO footage released by the government go under the microscope (we’ve had seven so far) there is often criticism that they appear blurry.

What often emerges at the top of the pile is evidence that is clearly edited, as was the case recently with the FBI depiction of a triangular aircraft sighting.

Over on NASA’s frequently asked questions page, the organization discusses the issue further.

Better quality data is preferred over a high volume of videos as “the limited number of high-quality observations of UAPs currently makes it impossible to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events.”

And, as Decker pointed out, the fact that the cube drifts behind the mountain leaves it on the “ultimate cliffhanger.”