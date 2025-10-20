Hackers have exposed the personal data of hundreds of Homeland Security and Justice Department employees, just as tensions between US agents and the public reach a breaking point.

Hundreds of employees from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Justice (DOJ) have been doxxed in what appears to be a massive coordinated hack, according to a report from 404 Media.

The leak dropped amid the Trump administration’s renewed crackdown on protests and immigration, with masked DHS and ICE agents detaining people across major cities in scenes critics have described as state-sanctioned kidnappings.

The administration has repeatedly framed the agents as “under threat,” a claim that critics argue is being used to justify secrecy, excessive force, and the suppression of public oversight.

The administration has also pushed platforms to remove ICE-tracking and reporting apps like ICEBlock. The White House has not commented on the breach, nor have the affected agencies publicly acknowledged the scope of the leak.

Nearly 1000 officers exposed

The breach was caused by the Com, a group of hackers previously tied to several politically motivated leaks and high-level cyberattacks.

This latest operation allegedly exposed the personal information of 680 DHS employees, 190 Justice Department officials, and the emails of 170 FBI staff members.

“U guys want IRS next?” A message on the Scattered LAPSUS$ Hunters Telegram channel read.

According to 404 Media, the exposed data includes names, office locations, and, in some cases, home addresses. Journalists have independently verified the authenticity of much of the data.

“I want my MONEY MEXICO,” another apparently post on the Telegram channel taunted, possibly mocking DHS claims that cartels had placed bounties on federal agents.

According to the reportedly obtained intelligence, cartels have allegedly instructed sympathizers, including street gangs in Chicago, to track, harass, or even assassinate federal personnel.

The document describes a structured bounty system designed to incentivize violence, with rewards escalating based on the rank of the target and the nature of the attack.

Under this scheme, $2,000 would be paid for gathering intelligence or doxxing agents, including capturing their photos or identifying family members.

Kidnapping or non-lethal assaults on field officers could earn between $5,000 and $10,000, while the assassination of high-ranking officials carried payouts reportedly reaching $50,000.

DHS officers attacked

Doxxing private officer’s data might pose a risk to their safety, as the opposition to the migration policies rises. On October 9th, DHS released a statement condemning “dangerous doxxing” attacks.

“Our officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them and their families are being doxxed and threatened online,” it said in a press release.

According to a press release, in September, three women were indicted by a federal grand jury for livestreaming their pursuit of an ICE agent to his home, shouting “Neighbor is ICE!” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know!” before posting the officer’s address on Instagram. What began as a protest quickly became a doxxing operation broadcast in real time.

In Texas, an ICE officer’s spouse received a threatening phone call saying, “I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night… F*** you, f*** your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident… Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II? Because it’s what’s going to happen to your family.”

One agent’s spouse received a Facebook message from Robert Buckley of Lakeville, Massachusetts, reading: “Your husband, the ICE man, is a f** and retribution will come your way eventually.”

