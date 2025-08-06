Douglas McKee, SonicWall: “no one should be alone in the fight against cybercrime"

For over 30 years, SonicWall has been at the forefront of network security, growing from a firewall pioneer to a global cybersecurity platform. Today, as threats become more sophisticated and businesses operate across cloud and hybrid environments, strong security is a must for everyone.

Douglas McKee, Executive Director of Threat Research, shares how SonicWall’s evolution helps organizations of all sizes stay protected. In this interview, he explains the company’s innovation, leading threats, and how even resource-strapped teams can achieve cyber resilience.

How did SonicWall get its start, and how has the company evolved since its founding in 1991?

SonicWall began in 1991, focused on providing affordable and effective network security appliances. Over the years, we’ve evolved from a firewall vendor into a comprehensive cybersecurity platform provider, expanding into cloud security, managed security services, endpoint protection, and managed detection and response.

Can you walk us through what SonicWall does and the core cybersecurity solutions you offer to clients globally?

SonicWall delivers integrated cybersecurity solutions including next-generation firewalls, secure remote access, endpoint protection, cloud security, and managed detection and response services. Our platform is quickly becoming the platform of choice for MSPs and MSSPs and helps organizations of all sizes defend against advanced threats across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments.

What are some of the most common cybersecurity threats or network vulnerabilities that SonicWall helps businesses defend against?

We help protect against ransomware, phishing, advanced persistent threats, insider threats, and vulnerabilities in remote and cloud environments. Our solutions focus on preventing unauthorized access, blocking malware, and detecting stealthy multi-vector attacks.

With the surge in remote work and hybrid environments, how has SonicWall adapted its solutions to secure distributed networks and endpoints?

SonicWall has expanded zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and cloud-native security solutions like Cloud Secure Edge to secure remote users and devices. Our unified management and MDR services provide visibility and rapid threat response across distributed environments.

How can small to mid-sized businesses balance strong network security with limited resources? What role does SonicWall play in enabling this?

We offer scalable, easy-to-manage security solutions combined with managed detection and response services. This enables SMBs to get enterprise-grade protection without needing large in-house teams or budgets, reducing complexity while improving security. No one should be alone in the fight against cybercrime, and we enable MSPs, MSSPs, and partners of all sizes to protect their customers.

What are some security challenges organizations face when moving to cloud or hybrid infrastructures, and how does SonicWall help address them?

Challenges include a lack of visibility, inconsistent policies, and new threat vectors. SonicWall provides unified security management, cloud-native protection, and real-time threat analytics to secure cloud workloads and maintain consistent defenses across hybrid environments.

What proactive steps should companies take to ensure network integrity and compliance in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape

Companies should implement zero trust principles, adopt unified security platforms for centralized visibility, use managed detection and response for continuous monitoring, and stay current with patches and threat intelligence to maintain compliance and resilience.

What emerging cybersecurity trends, technologies, or attack methods do you see influencing the industry over the next few years?

AI-driven attacks, exploitation of unmanaged devices, supply chain vulnerabilities, and increasingly sophisticated ransomware campaigns will dominate. Security will shift toward integrated, AI-powered defenses and zero-trust models to keep pace.

What’s next for SonicWall? How is the company innovating to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats?

We are focused on expanding our unified cybersecurity platform, enhancing AI-powered threat detection, and growing our managed services ecosystem to empower MSPs and MSSPs. Innovation will continue around cloud-native security, zero trust access, and proactive threat hunting to keep customers protected.