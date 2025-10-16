European authorities, coordinated by Eurojust, have identified a massive illegal online gambling ring with sales of nearly a billion euros ($1.17 billion). Two individuals have been charged with running several illicit online casino websites.

The illicit scheme went unnoticed until the victims of the illicit website came forward, complaining they were unable to withdraw their winnings.

A cross-border investigation unveiled a network of companies involved in illegal games targeting mostly French citizens. Some of the site managers were based in Cyprus. The persistent difficulties in withdrawing money led to French authorities issuing repeated warnings about suspected money laundering.

“The illegal gambling site generated nearly EUR 1 billion in turnover over the past five years,” Eurojust said in the press release.

“Investigations revealed fund transfers totalling more than €100 million between 2022 and 2025.”

On October 9th, French authorities charged the two men with organizing prohibited gambling, operating as part of an organized gang, illegally offering online gaming, and money laundering. They remain in pre-trial detention.

The authorities are deciding on the next steps and coordinating actions, such as searches in Cyprus and Malta, and hearings. Asset freezes were ordered, and Eurojust's support facilitated their implementation.

The authorities didn’t disclose the names of illicit gambling sites or the companies and individuals behind the scheme.

Over a dozen European authorities were involved in the investigation, including the French National Jurisdiction against Organised Crime (PPO Paris JUNALCO), the Central Service against prohibited gambling (SCCJ), the Central Office against Cybercrime (OFAC), the Dutch police, prosecutors and judge, the Cypriot police, the Anti-money Laundering Unit (MOKAS) and the Office of the Attorney General, and the authorities from Czechia, Lithuania and Malta.

“Given the cross-border nature of the online gambling site’s activities, cooperation between authorities was essential to dismantle the gambling organization,” Eurojust explained.

