Good news for app developers: Google will make it easier to direct users outside of its Android ecosystem to make purchases and transactions.

The European Commission has been investigating Google for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) for years.

One of the Commission’s probes focuses on whether the tech company restricts app developers from informing users about offers outside the Google Play Store. Another one is whether Google favors its vertical search engine services, such as Google Hotels, Google Flights, and Google Shopping, over rivals.

In March, the European Commission accused Google’s parent company Alphabet of technically preventing app developers from steering consumers to other channels for better offers.

Furthermore, the executive branch of the EU said the company charged fees when developers got new customers that went “beyond what is justified.”

In response, Google now promises to make changes to its terms, including reducing developer fees and adding “flexibility” to direct users from their apps to other links.

“As part of our continued compliance with the EU Digital Markets Act, we have made additional updates to our external offers program to offer more flexibility for developers while balancing trust and safety needs across the ecosystem,” Google said in a blog post.

Image by SOPA Images via Getty Images

Clare Kelly, Google’s senior Competition Counsel for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), is skeptical about the changes, but promises to follow through.

“While we still have concerns that these changes could expose Android users to harmful content and make the app experience worse, we’re updating our External Offers Program for the EU with revised fees and more options for Android developers, following DMA discussions with the European Commission,” she said in a statement to Reuters and other media outlets.

In September 2024, the European Court of Justice imposed a fine of €2.42 billion on Google for favoring its online vertical search services. Google certainly isn’t the only American tech company that’s been fined for violating Europe’s DMA regulation.

In April 2025, Apple was fined for restricting app developers from redirecting consumers to offers outside the App Store. The European Commission found that Apple failed to comply with this obligation and imposed a penalty of €500 million. Apple has announced it will appeal the Commission’s decision.

At the same time, Meta was fined €200 million for violating the Digital Markets Act. “The European Commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards,” the company said in a statement.