Amateur porn website users’ data leaked online, hackers claim

Attackers claim they’ve obtained a trove of personal details from MyHomemadePorn, an amateur adult content platform. However, the Cybernews research believes the data could be fake.

The supposedly stolen database with details on MyHomemadePorn users was posted on a popular data leak forum, known for distributing stolen or leaked personal details.

According to the attackers, the stolen details include usernames, emails, and hashed passwords. Interestingly, the posts’ authors even encouraged others to use the supposedly stolen details to extort the platform’s users.

We have reached out to the adult content platform for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Attackers' post on a data leak forum. Image by Cybernews.

Meanwhile, the Cybernews research team investigated the supposedly leaked data. According to the team, the leak is “likely fake,” as the data seems artificially generated.

“The leak file contains several identical bcrypt hashes. This shouldn’t happen because bcrypt automatically adds a random salt, which means even the same password should create a different hash each time,” our researchers explained.

Bcrypt hashes are types of encrypted passwords with random data built in before hashing. That way, identical passwords do not produce identical hashes.

Another explanation for bcrypt hash duplication could be that the attackers shared test data from the website itself, which would explain the unusual password practices. Data leak forum members heavily depend on reputation, and the user who shared the alleged adult content platform leak already has an established reputation.

“They are an active member who often shares leaks, so it doesn’t look like just a random troll with a new account. Still, there’s a small chance the user could be posting this just for fun. This could be done for attention, reputation on the forum, or just to cause trouble,” the team explained.

Attackers sometimes distribute fake data leaks to either get noticed or in an attempt to get inexperienced users to pay for old data. In this instance, however, the attackers aren’t demanding payment for the allegedly stolen details.

Fake or not, the allegedly stolen dataset claims to include very sensitive data, given the type of platform it was taken from, which includes:

Usernames

Email addresses

IP addresses

Dates of birth

Gender

Relationship status

Hashed passwords

If confirmed, the leak would pose severe privacy concerns to the individuals involved. The combination of email addresses and IP addresses open up exposed individuals to harassment and blackmail. Exposed home addresses could lead to user doxxing, a practice where users’ online identity is revealed.

However, the team noticed that dates of birth and IPs are visible, but on a very small number of records. Meanwhile, genders and relationship statuses are represented as ID numbers, so they do not mean much in this context.

