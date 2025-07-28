A special intelligence team is tasked with tracking social media and flagging early signs of initiatives to reignite anti-migrant demonstrations. Critics have raised concerns about human rights and police funding.

The UK government is stepping up efforts to track potential anti-migrant sentiment by creating a new police unit to “monitor social media for signs of civil unrest.” Some critics say the move risks turning the UK into a surveillance state.

The unit will sit within the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) in Westminster, which works with forces across England and Wales to recognize signs of “nationally significant” protests or unrest.

In a letter to MPs this weekend, Policing Minister Diana Johnson confirmed that the Home Office is “carefully considering” setting up a national internet intelligence investigations team to monitor online conversations that could possibly lead to riots or other forms of public disorder. The team would scan social media platforms and advise local police on how to respond to potential threats to public safety.

“This will be a dedicated function at a national level for exploiting internet intelligence,” Johnson said, adding that it could help police forces to “manage public safety threats and risks.”

According to Johnson, the new team will be a key first step in building better social media intelligence across the country. Police forces have responded favorably to the initiative, as they were “overwhelmed” by social media content regarding nationwide riots last summer, reports The Guardian.

For instance, just this May, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) introduced a report in which officials stated that last summer’s disorder showed that the police service “simply hasn’t kept pace with the fast-developing nature of online communications.”

However, not everyone is on board with this initiative. Critics say the move amounts to “policing opinions” and raises questions about freedom of speech and mass surveillance.

“This is the beginning of the state controlling free speech. It is sinister, dangerous, and must be fought,” said Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, to the Sunday Telegraph.

What influenced the police to monitor social media?

This weekend, crowds of protesters have taken to the streets of Leeds, Norwich, and Nottinghamshire. People attending the event have been chanting “Send them home,” “Put local people first,” “Far right not welcome in Epping,” and “Justice for victims and survivors.”

This reaction stems from an incident last week outside The Bell Hotel, which is hosting asylum seekers in Epping, Essex. The protesters began to gather around the building following the news about an asylum seeker being charged for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14‑year‑old girl.

Although the protests were at first peaceful, with people attending with signs “Save our kids,” it quickly spilled over into violence as far-right activists joined. They brought eggs, rocks, and other dangerous objects.

A tragic event last July also caused talks about better monitoring the content on social media after three young girls were murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.