How to Watch Benfica vs Celtic for Free (October 15th, 2026)
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Match information: Benfica host Celtic on Thursday, October 15th, 2026, at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, with kickoff at 20:00 WEST.
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Stream for free: CazéTV has the Brazilian stream, while Digi Sport 3 carries the game in Romania.
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Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial can cover the match, while NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a longer risk-free option.
Benfica and Celtic meet at Estádio da Luz for matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League league phase. Benfica have made an impressive start under Marco Silva, winning their opening Europa League fixture at AC Milan before returning to winning ways against Vitória. Celtic travel to Lisbon after beating Motherwell, a result that halted a difficult three-match losing run.
The match takes place on Thursday, October 15th, 2026, and starts at 20:00 WEST. Benfica, known as The Eagles, will look to extend their excellent home record, while Celtic need a composed away performance in a demanding European setting. CazéTV and Digi Sport 3 provide official free viewing options, but each broadcaster limits live coverage to its home territory. A VPN connected to Brazil or Romania lets viewers abroad access the relevant stream.
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To stream Benfica vs Celtic for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in Brazil and Romania for CazéTV and Digi Sport 3. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can use it for the stream and request a refund if it is not right for you.
How to watch Benfica vs Celtic for free from anywhere
To stream Benfica vs Celtic for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Connect to Brazil for CazéTV or Romania for Digi Sport 3, then open the official platform that suits you.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with a free trial or money-back period. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee is useful if you only need access for this match.
- Connect to the correct country: Connect to a Brazilian server for CazéTV, or a Romanian server for Digi Sport 3.
- Open the streaming platform: Open CazéTV on YouTube for the Brazilian feed, or Digi Sport 3 for the Romanian feed.
- Find the live channel or match page: Find Benfica vs Celtic in the live schedule and select the Europa League broadcast.
- Start early before kickoff: Set everything up before the 20:00 WEST kickoff, so you have time to make sure the stream loads correctly.
- Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this one game, request a refund within the 30-day money-back window.
Benfica vs Celtic live commentary
Benfica Announces Starting Eleven!
Benfica’s starting lineup is ready! Leading the charge are Trubin in goal, Circati and Aursnes at the back, Sudakov in midfield, and an attack featuring Lukébakio and Durán. Palhinha brings balance, with Schjelderup, El Karouani, Araújo, and Banjaqui completing the eleven. Let’s see what this squad can do!
Celtic Reveal Their Starting XI!
Here’s how Celtic line up tonight: Sinisalo in goal, then Scales, Nygren, Høgh, Durán, Tounekti, Baur, McGregor, Murray, Donovan, and Tierney. The squad’s ready to hit the pitch—let’s go Celtic!
Celtic vs Benfica—Matchday Kick-Off!
Hey there, football fans! We’re all set for another thrilling showdown, this time between Celtic and Benfica. Stick with us for live updates, big moments, and all the excitement as it happens!
Where to watch Benfica vs Celtic for free around the world
Both listed broadcasters offer official coverage in their own markets. The correct VPN server location depends on which feed you prefer, including its commentary language and access requirements.
|Streaming platform
|Country/countries
|VPN server location
|Commentary language
|Free account needed
|CazéTV
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Portuguese
|No
|Digi Sport 3
|Romania
|Romania
|Romanian
|Digi TV or Digi Net access
CazéTV is the more straightforward choice for most viewers because it plays through YouTube and does not require registration. Digi Sport 3 is a solid alternative for viewers with access to Digi's Romanian services.
Benfica vs Celtic kickoff time in different time zones
A live match can begin at very different local times depending on where you watch from. Check the kickoff time before matchday and allow a few minutes for your VPN connection and stream to load. The table below gives the main times for this fixture.
|Time zone
|Kickoff time
|WEST
|20:00
|BST
|20:00
|ET
|15:00
|CDT
|14:00
|PT
|12:00
How are these platforms bringing Benfica vs Celtic to viewers for free
CazéTV is a Brazilian digital sports network founded by streamer Casimiro Miguel alongside sports marketing company LiveMode. Its free, advertising-supported broadcasts are available through YouTube, giving Brazilian viewers a simple way to follow selected live sporting events with Portuguese commentary.
Digi Sport 3 is a Romanian sports channel within the Digi network. Its online feed complements the network's television offering and provides Romanian-language sports coverage for eligible Digi customers. Both broadcasters make the game available in a licensed national market rather than worldwide.
Why you need a VPN to watch Benfica vs Celtic for free
Broadcast rights are sold by country, so the free feeds from Brazil and Romania check a viewer's location before the live video starts. When you are outside the approved territory, CazéTV may display an error such as "This video is not available in your country."
A VPN routes your connection through a server in Brazil or Romania and gives you an IP address from that country. With the correct server selected before opening the broadcaster, the platform can recognize you as a local viewer and load its official Benfica vs Celtic coverage.
Choosing the right VPN to stream Benfica vs Celtic
For live sport, connection consistency is just as important as getting access. I look for the same essentials covered in our best VPN services guide, then consider whether the provider has dependable servers in the countries that matter for a particular match.
- Fast servers in the right countries: Brazil and Romania server coverage helps you maintain a stable live stream.
- Reliable geo-block bypass: A suitable service should provide an IP address that the broadcaster accepts consistently.
- Refund policy or free trial: A 30-day money-back guarantee lets you test the service without a long-term commitment.
Free VPNs often have data limits, congested servers, and too few country options for dependable live football. NordVPN is my top pick because it combines fast Brazil and Romania server coverage with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN
A location error can persist if the site has stored your previous region, or if a particular server IP has already been identified. These quick fixes are worth trying before changing platforms.
- Switch between protocols: Sometimes switching back and forth between available VPN protocols helps establish a working connection
- Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to a different server in the same country
- Clear cache and cookies: Remove saved browser data that may reveal your previous location
- Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be more flexible than a location-aware app
- Connect VPN before opening the platform: Close the broadcaster, connect first, then reopen the page
Benfica vs Celtic head-to-head facts
Benfica and Celtic have a long but intermittent European history, with their meetings spread across several decades. The Lisbon fixture matters because Benfica have repeatedly made the most of home advantage against the Scottish side.
- Overall UEFA record: Benfica have four wins, Celtic have three, and one match ended in a draw across eight European meetings
- Europa League record: This is the clubs' first meeting in the UEFA Europa League
- Benfica at home: Benfica have won all four previous competitive home matches against Celtic
- Most recent Lisbon meeting: Benfica beat Celtic 2-1 in their last home meeting in 2012
- Goals in the fixture: The eight previous European encounters produced 17 goals
- All-time top scorer in the fixture: Nuno Gomes is the leading scorer in Benfica and Celtic's competitive head-to-head history
Benfica vs Celtic predicted lineups
Benfica are likely to keep the backbone that has produced a strong early season, though Enzo Barrenechea is unavailable with a knee injury and Jakub Kamiński is a fitness concern. Vangelis Pavlidis should lead the hosts' attack after an exceptional scoring start, with Dodi Lukebakio, Gianluca Prestianni, and Andreas Schjelderup providing support.
Celtic must manage absences for Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, and Hyunjun Yang. The Bhoys could retain the core that helped secure their recent win over Motherwell, with Callum McGregor responsible for providing control in midfield.
Benfica predicted lineup:
GK: Anatoliy Trubin
Defenders: Alexander Bah, Alessandro Circati, Tomás Araújo, Souffian El Karouani
Midfielders: João Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes, Dodi Lukebakio, Gianluca Prestianni, Andreas Schjelderup
Forwards: Vangelis Pavlidis
Bench: Samuel Soares, António Silva, Amar Dedić, Georgiy Sudakov, Rafa Silva, Jhon Durán, Franjo Ivanović
Celtic predicted lineup:
GK: Viljami Sinisalo
Defenders: Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney
Midfielders: Callum McGregor, Mika Baur, Camilo Durán, Benjamin Nygren, Sebastian Tounekti
Forwards: Kasper Høgh
Bench: Sam Johnstone, Auston Trusty, Jordan Lotomba, Anthony Ralston, Luke McCowan, Oliver Sørensen, Haissem Hassan
Wrapping Up
Benfica vs Celtic takes place on Thursday, October 15th, 2026, with a 20:00 WEST kickoff in Lisbon. CazéTV in Brazil and Digi Sport 3 in Romania are official free ways to follow the game, provided you use a VPN connection that matches the broadcaster's country.
NordVPN is my top pick for this fixture because it has fast server options in both relevant countries and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect before opening the platform, choose the stream that suits you, and you will be ready for the Europa League action.
How can I watch Benfica vs Celtic for free?
Use CazéTV in Brazil or Digi Sport 3 in Romania with a VPN connected to the matching country. NordVPN can provide the connection you need and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Is streaming Benfica vs Celtic with a VPN legal?
Yes, using a VPN is legal in most countries. You should still follow local laws and the streaming platform's terms of use.
Does CazéTV stream Benfica vs Celtic with English commentary?
No, CazéTV uses Portuguese commentary. It is a Brazilian sports broadcaster aimed at Portuguese-speaking viewers.
Can I watch Benfica vs Celtic with a free VPN?
No, a free VPN is not a dependable choice for live football. Data caps, slow speeds, and limited Brazil or Romania server access can interrupt the stream.
Where can I watch Benfica vs Celtic for free in the UK?
No, neither named platform is a straightforward free UK broadcast. Use a VPN connected to a Brazilian or Romanian server to access the applicable official stream, with NordVPN as one option.
Where can I watch Benfica vs Celtic for free in the US?
No, the listed free streams are not directly available in the US. Connect through a Brazilian or Romanian VPN server to watch the official CazéTV or Digi Sport 3 feed, and NordVPN is one suitable option.
Do I need a paid subscription to watch Benfica vs Celtic on CazéTV?
No, CazéTV does not require a paid subscription or account registration for YouTube viewing. You need a Brazilian connection when accessing the live broadcast from abroad.