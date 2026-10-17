How to Watch Everton vs Chelsea for Free (October 17, 2026)

Key takeaways: Match information: Everton host Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with kickoff at 12:30 PM BST.

Stream for free: Viewers can watch through Setanta Sports in the Philippines or IdmanTV in Azerbaijan.

Use a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to access the free stream and request a refund if it is only needed for this game. Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto access the free stream and request a refund if it is only needed for this game.

Everton and Chelsea meet in a Premier League Matchweek 7 fixture, with two overseas free-streaming routes available for viewers outside the licensed territories.

Everton host Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, October 17, in a Matchweek 7 contest that pairs two teams level on 10 points after six Premier League games. Everton are still unbeaten, while Chelsea travel north after a 5-1 win over Bournemouth ended their three-match winless spell. The game starts at 12:30 PM BST, and it is available without a paid subscription through Setanta Sports in the Philippines and IdmanTV in Azerbaijan. Both online feeds are restricted to their home markets, but a VPN that connects to the appropriate country can provide access while you are abroad.

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Cybernews recommendation To stream Everton vs Chelsea for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the Philippines and Azerbaijan for these free streams. Its 30-day money-back guarantee lets you use it for the match and request a refund afterwards if it is no longer needed.

How to Watch Everton vs Chelsea for free from anywhere

To stream Everton vs Chelsea for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Either route works, so choose the country and platform that best suit you.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Pick a proven provider with servers in the Philippines and Azerbaijan. NordVPN is a strong option because its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a risk-free route for this one match. Connect to the correct country: Use a Philippines server for Setanta Sports or an Azerbaijan server for IdmanTV. The server location must match the broadcaster's licensed country. Open the streaming platform: Go to Setanta Sports for the Philippines feed or IdmanTV for the Azerbaijan feed. Setanta Sports requires free account registration, while IdmanTV's web stream does not. Find the live channel or match page: Look for the Premier League live listing and select Everton vs Chelsea once the event appears. Start early before kickoff: Set up the VPN and open the player before the 12:30 PM BST start, so you have time to resolve any location or browser issue. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this one game, request a refund within the 30-day money-back window.

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Everton’s Starting XI is Set! Here’s Everton’s starting lineup: Pickford stands in goal, with Maitland-Niles, Branthwaite, Keane, and Tarkowski in defence. Dewsbury-Hall and Grealish take midfield roles, joined by Barry, Johnson, and Garner. Armstrong leads the attack! Can this squad grab the win? Stay tuned! Chelsea's Starting XI Revealed The Chelsea lineup is out! Emiliano Martínez, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Palmer, Henderson, Rogers, João Pedro, Caicedo, Chavarría, and Acheampong are ready to take the pitch. Excitement is building—let's see how this squad performs today! Everton Faces Chelsea in Merseyside Showdown It’s a big clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton, riding an eight-match unbeaten run, host Chelsea, who are fresh from a 5-1 win over Bournemouth. Both sides have something to prove—Everton aim to defend their strong home record, while the Blues look to fix their away woes and patchy defense. Let’s get ready for fireworks! Chelsea vs Everton: Live Match Blog Hey football fans! Get ready for an action-packed showdown as Chelsea take on Everton. We’ll bring you all the live coverage, from pre-game buildup right through to the final whistle. Stay tuned for all the excitement!

Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea for free around the world

Setanta Sports and IdmanTV make this Premier League fixture available free of charge in their respective territories. A VPN lets international viewers select either official feed rather than relying on unofficial streams.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed Setanta Sports Philippines Philippines English Yes IdmanTV Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Azerbaijani No

IdmanTV is the quickest choice for most viewers because its official web stream does not require registration. Setanta Sports is also a practical alternative if you prefer its website or app experience.

Everton vs Chelsea kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff falls at a different local clock time depending on where you are watching from. Checking your time zone before the match helps you avoid joining after the action has started. Use the table below to plan your stream setup, then connect to the relevant VPN server before opening the broadcaster.

Time zone Kickoff time BST 12:30 PM ET 7:30 AM CDT 6:30 AM PT 4:30 AM

How are these platforms bringing Everton vs Chelsea to viewers for free

Setanta Sports operates an online sports service in the Philippines, with Premier League content available through its website and mobile applications. Users create an account through email verification, then can access the available free live football coverage in the territory.

IdmanTV is Azerbaijan's sports broadcaster and offers a live channel feed through its official website. The broadcaster has Premier League rights in Azerbaijan and its online player is free to access without a sign-up process.

Why you need a VPN to watch Everton vs Chelsea for free

The two official streams are licensed for particular countries, so the platform checks your IP address before playback begins. If you open the stream from outside the Philippines or Azerbaijan, you may see a notice such as "This video is not available in your country" or find that the player does not load. A VPN replaces your apparent location with a server in the correct territory, allowing the official player to treat your connection as local.

A geo-block notice can appear when the Everton vs Chelsea stream detects an unsupported location.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Everton vs Chelsea

The best VPN services combine speed, consistent access, and a refund policy that protects a short-term streaming purchase. For this match, the provider needs to work well with both the Philippines and Azerbaijan routes.

Fast, reliable servers: Choose a service with fast servers in the Philippines and Azerbaijan to reduce buffering during live Premier League action.

Choose a service with fast servers in the Philippines and Azerbaijan to reduce buffering during live Premier League action. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should consistently provide a fresh local IP address that works with browser-based sports players.

The VPN should consistently provide a fresh local IP address that works with browser-based sports players. Refund policy or free trial: A free trial or 30-day money-back guarantee means you can watch without committing to a long subscription.

Free VPNs usually have restrictive data caps, slower speeds, and too few country locations for a dependable live stream. I recommend NordVPN's risk-free trial period through its 30-day money-back guarantee for a smoother experience.

Streaming football on Setanta sports with NordVPN

What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A location error does not always mean the stream is unavailable. Websites can store previous location data in the browser, and a particular server IP can sometimes be recognized, so work through these quick fixes.

Switch between protocols: Change VPN protocol, then switch back if needed, as moving between protocols can refresh the connection route.

Change VPN protocol, then switch back if needed, as moving between protocols can refresh the connection route. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to a different Philippines or Azerbaijan server.

Disconnect and reconnect to a different Philippines or Azerbaijan server. Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored site data, close the browser, reopen it, and try the player again.

Remove stored site data, close the browser, reopen it, and try the player again. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be more flexible than a region-specific app when you are traveling.

A browser can be more flexible than a region-specific app when you are traveling. Connect the VPN before opening the platform: Activate the correct server first, then open the broadcaster in a new browser session.

Everton vs Chelsea head-to-head facts

There is plenty of history behind this fixture, and the league table makes this meeting relevant immediately, with both sides starting the round on 10 points. Everton's unbeaten run meets a Chelsea side looking to convert its latest attacking display into a sustained league push.

Premier League record: Chelsea lead the Premier League-era series with 31 wins to Everton's 13, with 23 draws.

Chelsea lead the Premier League-era series with 31 wins to Everton's 13, with 23 draws. Fixture top scorer: Dixie Dean is the all-time top scorer in this league fixture, and his most famous contribution was a five-goal display in Everton's 7-2 win in 1931.

Dixie Dean is the all-time top scorer in this league fixture, and his most famous contribution was a five-goal display in Everton's 7-2 win in 1931. A famous Everton performance: Dean completed his five goals against Chelsea within 32 minutes of the 1931 game.

Dean completed his five goals against Chelsea within 32 minutes of the 1931 game. Chelsea's broader edge: Chelsea have won more all-competitions matches against Everton than against any other opponent.

Chelsea have won more all-competitions matches against Everton than against any other opponent. Recent Merseyside pattern: Chelsea have lost six of their last nine top-flight visits to the blue half of Merseyside.

Everton vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Everton's selection is shaped by the fitness of Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is still a concern, while the rest of the projected XI has settled around the side that has made an unbeaten start. The Toffees may again lean on the energy of Garner and Harrison Armstrong, with Grealish and Johnson supplying Thierno Barry.

Chelsea are without Jamie Gittens, while Reece James and Emmanuel Emegha are doubts, which points towards Marco Palestra on the right and a front unit involving Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and João Pedro. The expected Chelsea team reflects the selection pattern from the latest league preview.

Everton predicted lineup:

GK: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, Brennan Johnson, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish

Forwards: Thierno Barry

Bench: Mark Travers, Nathan Patterson, Séamus Coleman, Tim Iroegbunam, Carlos Alcaraz, Iliman Ndiaye, Beto

Chelsea predicted lineup:

GK: Emiliano Martínez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Marco Palestra

Midfielders: Moisés Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarría, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: João Pedro

Bench: Robert Sánchez, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho

Wrapping Up

Everton vs Chelsea takes place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with a 12:30 PM BST kickoff at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Setanta Sports in the Philippines and IdmanTV in Azerbaijan provide official free viewing options, while a VPN gets around the geographic restrictions faced by viewers abroad. For fast connections in both countries and a flexible refund window, NordVPN is my top pick.

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