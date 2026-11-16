Key takeaways: Love Island Australia Season 8 streams free on 9Now and airs on Channel 9 in Australia, with new episodes Monday to Thursday.

In the US , you can stream Season 8 on Hulu, but it needs a paid subscription, and episodes arrive on a delay, so you won’t watch them live.

If you’re outside Australia and want to watch live and for free, connect NordVPN to an Australian server and stream 9Now, from and want to watch live and for free, connectto an Australian server and stream 9Now, from $3.49/month

You can watch Love Island Australia Season 8 online for free on 9Now in Australia, and episode 13 is next: it drops on 9Now at 10:00am AEDT on Monday, November 16 and airs on Channel 9 at 8:30pm AEDT. In the US, Hulu streams the season on a short delay, and Australian viewers who are abroad can use NordVPN to connect to an Australian server and open 9Now

Season 8 is hosted by Sophie Monk, narrated by Eoghan McDermott, and filmed in the Love Island USA villa in Fiji. In episode 13, two new Bombshells arrive while the girls are away from the villa. New episodes land Monday to Thursday, and this guide shows where to watch each one, what time it arrives in your time zone, and how to stream from abroad.

Where to watch Love Island Australia Season 8

The confirmed Australian home of Love Island Australia Season 8 is 9Now and Channel 9. International release details are less clear at launch, so the safest option for new Season 8 episodes is the official Australian stream.

Country Platform Price Coverage Notes Australia 9Now and Channel 9 Free New Season 8 episodes Episodes drop on 9Now at 10:00am AEDT and air on Channel 9 at 8:30pm AEDT, Monday to Thursday. US Hulu Paid subscription Previous seasons confirmed Episodes arrive on a delay after Australia, so you can’t watch live. UK ITVX Free with ads Availability unclear ITVX has a Love Island: Australia page, but Season 8 day-and-date availability was not confirmed in the sources reviewed. Canada Not confirmed N/A N/A No official Canadian streaming service for Season 8 was confirmed in the sources reviewed.

How to watch Love Island Australia Season 8 in Australia

Australian viewers can stream Love Island Australia Season 8 on 9Now or watch it on Channel 9. 9Now says its service is free to use on all devices, free to download from app stores, and funded by advertising.

To watch, create or use a Nine account, open 9Now, and search for Love Island Australia. 9Now’s own about page describes the platform as a free way to stream Channel 9 live and on demand on phones, tablets, computers, and TVs. Episodes are released Monday to Thursday, with the 9Now drop arriving earlier in the day than the Channel 9 broadcast.

How to watch Love Island Australia Season 8 from abroad with a VPN for free

If you are based outside of Australia, 9Now will block the stream because it only has rights to show live and on-demand content inside Australia. A VPN changes your virtual location by routing your connection through a server in another country. For Love Island Australia, that means Australian viewers abroad should connect to an Australian server before opening 9Now.

Choose a reliable VPN. We recommend NordVPN for streaming because it offers Australian servers and apps for major devices. Cybernews also lists NordVPN as a strong Australian VPN option with 200+ Australian servers and support for accessing Australian content like 9Now while traveling abroad. Install the VPN app. Download the VPN on the device you want to stream on, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, Fire TV device, Apple TV, or compatible smart TV. Connect to an Australian server. This gives you an Australian IP address, which helps 9Now recognize your connection as Australian. Open 9Now and sign in. Go to 9Now, log in with your Nine account, and search for Love Island Australia. Start streaming Season 8. Watch the latest episode on demand after it drops at 10:00am AEDT, or follow the Channel 9 broadcast schedule at 8:30pm AEDT, Monday to Thursday.

Watch Love Island with NordVPN

Best VPNs to watch Love Island Australia from US or anywhere else

The best VPN for Love Island Australia should have Australian servers, strong streaming performance, and apps for the device you plan to use. For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

NordVPN - best overall for streaming. NordVPN is the best fit for most viewers who want to watch 9Now abroad. Prices start at $3.49/month, and it offers thousands of servers across 225 locations. It also has Australian server options, which makes it a practical choice for 9Now access while traveling. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark - best for multiple devices. Surfshark is a good pick if several people in your household want to stream on different devices. It starts at $2.49/month, supports unlimited devices, and has 4,500+ servers in 100 countries. Surfshark also lists Australian server locations in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN - best privacy-focused option. Proton VPN is a strong choice if privacy matters as much as streaming. Its VPN Plus plan starts at $2.49/month, and Cybernews lists Proton VPN as having 21,200+ servers across 149 countries. Proton VPN lists Australian servers in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, and says it supports 9Now streaming. Read our full Proton VPN review.

How to watch Love Island Australia Season 8 on different devices

Web browser: The simplest option is to watch through the 9Now website on a laptop or desktop browser. If you are abroad, connect your VPN to Australia first, then open 9Now in a private window if the site remembers an old location.

iPhone and iPad: Install the 9Now app if it is available in your App Store region, or use Safari to stream through the 9Now website. A VPN can change your IP address, but it does not change your Apple App Store country.

Android phones and tablets: Android users can watch through the 9Now app or the mobile website. If you are abroad, open your VPN app, connect to Australia, and then launch 9Now.

Smart TVs and streaming sticks: 9Now works on many TV devices, but app availability can depend on device model and store region. If your TV does not support a VPN app, use a VPN-enabled router, Smart DNS if your VPN includes it, or cast from a phone or laptop with the VPN already connected.

Can you watch Love Island Australia Season 8 for free?

Yes, Australian viewers can watch Love Island Australia Season 8 for free on 9Now. 9Now says all of its content is free, the app is free to download, and the platform is funded by advertising.

The free stream is still location restricted. 9Now states that it can only display live and on-demand content within Australia because it does not have international streaming rights. If you are an Australian viewer traveling overseas, connect to an Australian VPN server before opening 9Now.

Love Island Australia Season 8 schedule

Love Island Australia Season 8 started on Monday, October 26th, 2026. New episodes drop on 9Now at 10:00am AEDT and air on Channel 9 at 8:30pm AEDT, Monday to Thursday.

Australia (AEDT) ET CT MT PT 10:00am, 9Now drop 6:00pm the day before 5:00pm 4:00pm 3:00pm 8:30pm, Channel 9 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am 1:30am

Season 8 also has a companion series called Love Island Australia: Unseen. Uncut., which premieres on Stan on October 26th and drops unseen footage Monday to Thursday.

What is new in Love Island Australia Season 8

Season 8 moves the show to Fiji and uses the Love Island USA villa for the first time. The season also brings back past couples as “Power Couples,” who help control the villa and shape the season’s drama.

The confirmed Power Couples include Claudia and Austen, Kale and Tyra, Georgia and Nate, Eric and Kaylah, Kye and Yana, and Connor and Isabel. The starting Islanders include Lachie, Jarrar, Jack, Keanu, Oli, Shawnee, Phoebe, Amanda, Natalie, and Layla.

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