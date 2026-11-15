How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers for free Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers streams for free on Channel 5 and its YouTube channel through the 5 service and YouTube. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in the UK and access the free stream from anywhere.

Key takeaways: Game information: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys is a Week 10 regular-season game on Sunday, November 15, 2026, beginning at 3:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Free stream: Channel 5 and its YouTube channel are the confirmed free UK routes for this game.

VPN option: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without retaining a subscription. Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto watch without retaining a subscription.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 10 with familiar rivalry stakes and real NFC consequences. San Francisco arrives at 7-1, first in the NFC West and atop the conference, while Dallas is 4-5 and second in the NFC East. The 49ers have won the past four meetings, including two playoff games, so the Cowboys have a major opportunity to reset the recent record at home.

The game is on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kickoff at 3:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). UK viewers can use the official free Channel 5 stream or the Channel 5 YouTube route. Both options are geo-restricted to the UK, so viewers in the US and elsewhere need a VPN with UK servers to watch the official free broadcast.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers for free from anywhere

A VPN for streaming sports lets you change your virtual location to the UK. Connect to a UK server before opening Channel 5 or its YouTube channel, because both free routes are intended for UK viewers.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Use a provider such as NordVPN, which has UK servers and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and select a server in the UK before you load either streaming route. Open the streaming platform: Go to Channel 5 or the Channel 5 YouTube channel. Create a free 5 account if Channel 5 requests one. Find the live channel or match page: Search for the NFL live listing on 5 or the scheduled Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers broadcast on YouTube. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a few minutes before 3:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) to complete sign-in and confirm playback. Request a refund if needed: If you only used the VPN for this game, request a refund within the applicable money-back period.

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49ers Face Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Welcome to our live coverage as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Stay tuned for updates and key moments from this anticipated matchup.

Where to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers for Free Around the World

The free broadcast choices confirmed for this matchup are for UK viewers. Connecting to a UK VPN server lets viewers outside the country access the official stream on the same terms as viewers in the UK.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed Channel 5 United Kingdom United Kingdom Not confirmed Yes, free 5 registration Channel 5 YouTube channel United Kingdom United Kingdom Not confirmed Not confirmed

Channel 5 through the 5 service is the strongest option for most readers because free access and account registration are confirmed. The YouTube route is a useful alternative, although the specific live-event page, sign-in requirement, and broadcast details should be checked on game day.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers for free

Channel 5 restricts its NFL programming to the UK. Users trying to access the service from outside the country can encounter the message, "No access outside UK." The same geographic limitation applies to the UK YouTube viewing route for this game.

A VPN gives you a UK IP address when you connect to a UK server. It then allows you to access the official UK free stream while traveling or watching from outside the UK. NordVPN works 100% with the free streams covered in this article.

Channel 5 unblocked with NordVPN UK server

How to pick a VPN to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

A live NFL game needs a fast, stable connection and a provider with strong UK coverage. I compared the services against the same criteria used in our best VPN services guide.

Fast UK servers: Stable server performance helps avoid interruptions during live play

Stable server performance helps avoid interruptions during live play Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN needs to establish a UK connection for the official free broadcast

The VPN needs to establish a UK connection for the official free broadcast Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back guarantee lets you test the service around the game

My top 3 recommendations

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. It offers a seven-day Android trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee for eligible purchases.

- fastest VPN for live sports streaming. It offers a seven-day Android trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee for eligible purchases. ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. Website subscriptions are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- beginner-friendly VPN. Website subscriptions are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark - best affordable VPN. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, with free-trial availability depending on the device and purchase route.

How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

The US broadcast is a regional FOX afternoon game, meaning availability depends on the local coverage map. NFL+ carries live local and primetime games on phones and tablets, but it is not a blanket solution for every out-of-market FOX broadcast.

In the UK, Channel 5 is the verified free broadcaster. Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass International on DAZN are paid UK alternatives. A VPN is the practical solution for accessing the official UK free stream from outside the country. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free streams this article covers.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers head-to-head facts

This matchup pairs the NFC's current leader with a Cowboys team looking to build on a close Week 9 win. San Francisco is trying to protect its position in the NFC West and conference race, while Dallas needs wins to stay in the NFC East picture.

The 49ers also hold the recent edge in this longstanding series. This is the 42nd matchup between the teams, including postseason games, and it is the only scheduled regular-season meeting in 2026.

All-time series: San Francisco leads 21-19-1, including the playoffs

San Francisco leads 21-19-1, including the playoffs Regular-season series: San Francisco leads 17-14-1

San Francisco leads 17-14-1 Postseason series: Dallas leads 5-4

Dallas leads 5-4 Most recent meeting: San Francisco defeated Dallas 30-24 on October 27, 2024

San Francisco defeated Dallas 30-24 on October 27, 2024 Recent streak: San Francisco has won four straight matchups, including two playoff games

San Francisco has won four straight matchups, including two playoff games 2026 season series: This is the teams' only scheduled regular-season meeting

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers predicted lineups

Dallas is expected to start Dak Prescott at quarterback, with CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson as major receiving options and Javonte Williams leading the backfield. George Pickens was limited in practice with a hamstring injury, Joey Porter Jr. was managing an ankle and foot issue, and KaVontae Turpin was limited with a rib injury. Tyler Goodson is expected to miss time with a knee injury, while P.J. Locke is out with a concussion and Jalen Thompson remains on injured reserve.

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers should be led by Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and Deebo Samuel Sr. provide a formidable receiver group, although Samuel's final availability needs confirmation after his hamstring-related return to practice. Nick Bosa should not be projected to start without a game-day update because he has been reported as expected to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury.

Dallas Cowboys predicted lineup:

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams, Hunter Luepke

WR: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (questionable), Ryan Flournoy

TE: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive line: Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele

Defensive line: Rashan Gary, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, LT Overton

Linebackers: DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, Donovan Ezeiruaku

Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., Joey Porter Jr. (questionable)

Safeties: Malik Hooker, Caleb Downs, Juanyeh Thomas (questionable)

K/P: Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger

Key reserves: Sam Howell, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin (questionable), Brevyn Spann-Ford, Marist Liufau

San Francisco 49ers predicted lineup:

QB: Brock Purdy

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel Sr. (questionable)

TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell

Offensive line: Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz

Defensive line: Keion White, DeForest Buckner, Osa Odighizuwa, Mykel Williams

Linebackers: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Tatum Bethune

Cornerbacks: Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout

Safeties: Ji'Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha

K/P: Eddy Piñeiro, Corliss Waitman

Key reserves: Mac Jones, Jordan James, Demarcus Robinson, Brandin Cooks, Ashtyn Davis

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers score prediction

I'm predicting a 30-27 win for the 49ers. San Francisco has been more complete through eight games, with one of the league's most productive offenses and a defense that is much stronger against the run than Dallas. Prescott and Dallas' home field should make it competitive, but San Francisco's form and deeper defensive profile provide the deciding edge.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers is on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Week 10 game starts at 3:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). San Francisco is defending first place in the NFC West and NFC, while Dallas is second in the NFC East and needs a statement win.

Watch the game for free on Channel 5 and the Channel 5 YouTube route from the UK. A VPN lets viewers outside the UK access the official free broadcast, and NordVPN is a practical option thanks to its UK server network and 30-day money-back guarantee.

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