How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks for free Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks streams for free on 7plus through its website and apps. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Australia and access the free stream from anywhere. 7plus carries the game through its 7mate and 7plus channels with English-language coverage.

Key takeaways: Game information: Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks is an NFL Week 10 game on Sunday, November 15, 2026, starting at 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT).

Free stream: 7plus and 7mate carry the official Australian broadcast free with a free account.

VPN option: Start with a VPN free trial where eligible, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to stream from outside Australia. Start with a VPN free trial where eligible, or useto stream from outside Australia.

Seattle travels to Las Vegas for a Week 10 meeting that puts two teams chasing momentum against one another. The Seahawks enter at 5-4 and the Raiders at 4-5, with both clubs seeking to climb above .500 as the regular-season race reaches its middle stage. The Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks game is on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium, kicking off at 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT).

CBS has the regional US broadcast, but the free international option is 7plus in Australia. That creates a problem for US viewers because the official stream is geographically restricted outside Australia. Connect to an Australian VPN server and you can access the official 7plus broadcast without buying a streaming subscription.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks on 7plus

A VPN for streaming sports gives your device an Australian IP address, so 7plus recognizes your connection as being in its home market. Connect to Australia before opening 7plus, then create or sign in to your free account and find the live NFL listing.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: NordVPN has fast servers for streaming and gives new direct subscribers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Choose an Australian server in the NordVPN app before opening the broadcaster. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus NFL in a web browser or use the 7plus app on a supported device. Find the live channel or match page: Open the NFL hub and select the Seahawks at Raiders game or the relevant 7mate live channel. Start early before kickoff: Sign in and load the stream several minutes before 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT) so you are ready for the opening snap. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request your refund within the applicable 30-day money-back period.

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Seahawks vs. Raiders Kickoff Approaching We're just minutes from kickoff as the Seattle Seahawks get set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Stay tuned for live coverage of every play as these two teams hit the field! Seahawks Face Raiders at Allegiant Stadium We're underway as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game.

Why you need a VPN to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks on 7plus

7plus is a legitimate free streaming service, but its NFL programming is licensed for viewers in Australia. A connection from the US, Canada, the UK, or another country can be blocked before the video begins.

The service states that users outside its territory may see the notice, "this content is not available in your area." An Australian server changes your visible location to Australia, allowing access to the free stream. No separate paid 7plus plan is required, although you need a free 7plus registration.

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Choosing a VPN for Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks

The best option for this use case needs reliable Australian servers and enough speed to handle a live game. I compare providers in my guide to the best VPNs, but these three are the most relevant choices here.

Fast, reliable Australian servers: A live NFL broadcast needs a stable connection to avoid buffering during key plays.

A live NFL broadcast needs a stable connection to avoid buffering during key plays. Reliable geo-block access: The provider must offer Australian locations that work with the free broadcaster.

The provider must offer Australian locations that work with the free broadcaster. A refund policy or free trial: The service should give you a low-risk way to watch one game.

Top 3 VPNs to watch NFL on 7plus

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Eligible new Android users can get a 7-day trial, and direct new subscriptions have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Eligible new Android users can get a 7-day trial, and direct new subscriptions have a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. Its iOS and Android apps offer a 3-day trial, while eligible new direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- beginner-friendly VPN. Its iOS and Android apps offer a 3-day trial, while eligible new direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark - best affordable VPN. Its eligible-device trial lasts 7 days, and direct website subscriptions have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to stream NFL without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

This is a regional CBS game in the US, so local-market distribution determines which afternoon game many viewers receive. That is different from the NFL's former ticket-sales blackout policy, which no longer applies.

Outside the assigned CBS markets, viewers need an out-of-market option, while the 7plus broadcast is the verified free Australian option. NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid option in Australia, the UK, and Canada. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the official free 7plus stream covered here.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks head-to-head facts

This game reunites franchises with a long shared history, even though they have been in separate conferences since Seattle left the AFC West. With Seattle at 5-4 and Las Vegas at 4-5, the result can help define each club's push through the second half of the season.

All-time series: The Raiders lead 29-25, including two postseason meetings.

The Raiders lead 29-25, including two postseason meetings. First meeting: The franchises first faced each other in 1977.

The franchises first faced each other in 1977. Most recent matchup: Las Vegas beat Seattle 40-34 in overtime on November 27, 2022.

Las Vegas beat Seattle 40-34 in overtime on November 27, 2022. Former divisional rivals: The Raiders and Seahawks competed in the AFC West from 1977 through 2001.

The Raiders and Seahawks competed in the AFC West from 1977 through 2001. 2026 series: This is the teams' only scheduled regular-season meeting.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks predicted lineups

The Raiders are set to hand rookie Fernando Mendoza his first NFL start, with Aidan O'Connell the No. 2 quarterback on the latest Week 10 chart. Head coach Klint Kubiak can still lean on Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, and Maxx Crosby, while Thomas Booker and Trey Zuhn were limited during the week. Folorunso Fatukasi and Ian Thomas were full participants.

Mike Macdonald's Seahawks are without Sam Darnold and left guard Quenton Nelson, so Drew Lock is expected to start despite being limited with elbow and oblique injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Zach Charbonnet, Devon Witherspoon, and Byron Murphy II provide the core threats, but Charles Cross, Leonard Williams, Derick Hall, and Uchenna Nwosu are all managing game-week issues.

Las Vegas Raiders predicted lineup:

QB: Fernando Mendoza

RB: Ashton Jeanty

WR: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech

TE: Brock Bowers

Offensive line: Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze

Defensive line: Maxx Crosby, Tonka Hemingway, Adam Butler, Kwity Paye

Linebackers: Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker

Cornerbacks: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson

Safeties: Treydan Stukes, Jeremy Chinn

K/P: Matt Gay, AJ Cole

Key reserves: Aidan O'Connell, Mike Washington Jr., Michael Mayer, Malcolm Koonce, Folorunso Fatukasi

Seattle Seahawks predicted lineup:

QB: Drew Lock (questionable)

RB: Zach Charbonnet

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed

TE: AJ Barner

Offensive line: Charles Cross (questionable), Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Beau Stephens, Abraham Lucas

Defensive line: Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed (questionable), Leonard Williams (questionable), Rylie Mills

Linebackers: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Derick Hall (questionable)

Cornerbacks: Devon Witherspoon, Trevon Diggs, Josh Jobe

Safeties: Julian Love, Nick Emmanwori

K/P: Jason Myers, Michael Dickson

Key reserves: Adrian Martinez, Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, Tory Horton, Eric Saubert, Uchenna Nwosu (questionable)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks score prediction

I'm predicting a 24-20 Raiders win. Las Vegas has home advantage and can simplify Mendoza's debut by emphasizing Jeanty, Bowers, and a physical front, while Seattle has to manage major absences at quarterback and left guard.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks is a Week 10 regular-season game on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT), and a win would move either team closer to a winning record.

You can watch free on 7plus in Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside Australia access the official free stream, and NordVPN is a practical pick for its Australian server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.

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