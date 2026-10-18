Key takeaways: Match information: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal takes place on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the City Ground in Nottingham. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM BST .

Stream for free on Setanta Sports and IdmanTV: Use Setanta Sports in the Philippines or IdmanTV in Azerbaijan to watch the match through official broadcaster streams.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is a practical way to access a geo-restricted free stream. NordVPN also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can claim a refund if it only serves this one match. A VPN free trial is a practical way to access a geo-restricted free stream.also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can claim a refund if it only serves this one match.

Nottingham Forest welcome Arsenal to the City Ground for a Premier League match that pits a side seeking momentum against a team pushing at the top end of the table. The game takes place on Sunday, October 18, with a 4:30 PM BST kickoff in Nottingham. Forest have had a challenging start under Oliver Glasner, while Arsenal arrive with the quality and depth to make this a demanding test for the home side.

Fans outside the Philippines and Azerbaijan may find the free official broadcaster streams unavailable because the services check a viewer’s location. Setanta Sports and IdmanTV are the two free-stream choices for this fixture, but their coverage is intended for their respective territories. A VPN lets you connect through the relevant country, allowing you to access the platform while abroad.

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Cybernews recommendation To stream Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the Philippines and Azerbaijan for these streams. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the match and request a refund if you decide it is not for you.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal for free

To stream Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Choose a Philippines server for Setanta Sports or an Azerbaijan server for IdmanTV, then open the official service before the game begins.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Pick a reputable service with a genuine trial or a refund window. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to watch the game without committing long term. Connect to the correct country: Connect to the Philippines for Setanta Sports or Azerbaijan for IdmanTV. The server location should match the platform you plan to use. Open the streaming platform: Go to Setanta Sports for the Philippine option or IdmanTV for the Azerbaijani option. Setanta Sports requires an account, while IdmanTV’s web player is the more direct option. Find the live channel or match page: Search the platform schedule for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal and select the live broadcast once it becomes available. Start early before kickoff: Set up your VPN and test the stream before the 4:30 PM BST start, giving yourself time to switch servers or refresh the page if needed. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this one game, request a refund within the 30-day money-back window.

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Murillo Misses Late Chance for Forest Big moment missed! Murillo tries his luck with a right-footed strike from the left side of the box, but it doesn't find the net for Nottingham Forest. Three More Minutes in Forest vs Arsenal! Hold on tight! The fourth official has signaled 3 minutes of added time in this Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal clash. Still time for late drama! Forest's Schlager Penalized for Foul Xaver Schlager of Nottingham Forest is whistled for a foul—referee quickly on the call! Arsenal get a free kick in a promising spot late in the game. Arsenal Earn Free Kick Late On Arsenal’s Mikel Merino gets brought down on the left flank and earns a valuable free kick against Forest! Can they make this set piece count as the clock winds down? Madueke Strikes as Arsenal Breaks Deadlock GOAL for Arsenal! Noni Madueke smashes a right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the top center, putting the Gunners 1-0 up against Nottingham Forest. Assist goes to Declan Rice. Arsenal fans will be loving this moment! Madueke Booked for Tough Tackle Yellow card alert! Arsenal’s Noni Madueke is shown a caution after a rough challenge against Nottingham Forest. Arsenal need to watch their tackles moving forward! Schlager Fires Wide After Corner Chance Nottingham Forest keep pushing! Following a corner, Xaver Schlager lets fly with his left foot from outside the box, but the shot drifts wide of the right post. Arsenal breathe a sigh of relief. Murillo's Shot Stopped by Arsenal Block Big moment for Forest! Murillo takes a left-footed strike from the center of the box after being set up by Schlager, but the Arsenal defense stands tall and blocks the attempt. The crowd felt that one! Halftime: Forest and Arsenal Still Level Halftime in this tense clash—Nottingham Forest and Arsenal head to the break with the score locked at 0-0. Both sides have created chances but defences stand strong. Let’s see who takes the initiative after the break! We're Back On at the City Ground After a brief pause, play resumes! Both Nottingham Forest and Arsenal are recharged and ready to continue the action-packed first half. Forest Pushes Late With Corner Opportunity Corner for Nottingham Forest! Ben White tries to clear but it's deflected, giving Forest a chance to create something right before the break. Two More Minutes Before the Break The fourth official signals for 2 minutes of added time! Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will battle a little longer before heading to the locker rooms. Anything can happen—stay tuned! Williams Takes a Shot—Blocked! Neco Williams fires a right-footed strike from distance for Nottingham Forest after a setup from James McAtee, but the Arsenal defense steps up with a crucial block. The Gunners hold firm under pressure! Injury Pause: Arsenal's Guimarães Down Play halted as Bruno Guimarães from Arsenal needs attention for an injury. Both teams take a breather while medical staff check him out. Fingers crossed for a quick recovery—let’s see if he can continue! Williams Booked for Crunching Challenge Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams goes into the referee’s book after a tough foul. That’s the first yellow card of the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal clash! Forest Lineup Set for Kickoff! Here’s how Nottingham Forest will start today! Diomande, Williams, Murillo, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap, Schlager, McAtee, Sels, Muñoz, and Aina are all in the starting XI. Let’s see how they perform on the pitch! Arsenal Announce Starting XI! Here’s Arsenal’s starting lineup: David Raya, Ben White, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Ezri Konsa, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, and Myles Anthony Lewis-Skelly. The Gunners are ready to kick off! Arsenal Set for Forest Showdown Arsenal are fired up for their away clash with Nottingham Forest! Arteta’s squad looks to break the goalless streak after missing chances in previous visits. Forest are struggling for consistency and home form, while the Gunners ride high on back-to-back wins. Both sides expected to line up in 4-2-3-1 - goals on the agenda! Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live Blog Begins! Hey everyone! Glad to have you with us as we kick off our live coverage of today's showdown: Arsenal taking on Nottingham Forest. Stay tuned for all the build-up, action, and key moments as they happen!

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal for free around the world

Both services are official options for this fixture, but each is intended for a different territory. A country-matched VPN connection helps international viewers access the platform they select without switching between unofficial sources.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed Setanta Sports Philippines Philippines English available Yes IdmanTV Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Azerbaijani No

IdmanTV is the best option for most readers looking for the simplest fully free web stream because it does not require account registration. Setanta Sports is a useful alternative for viewers who prefer its Philippine platform and English audio option.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff falls at different local times depending on where you are watching from, so it is worth checking the table before match day. The City Ground time is the reference point for this game. Use the corresponding time below to plan your connection and open the stream early.

Time zone Kickoff time BST 4:30 PM ET 11:30 AM CDT 10:30 AM PT 8:30 AM

How are these platforms bringing Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal to viewers for free

IdmanTV is Azerbaijan’s sports broadcaster and provides live programming through its official web player. Its Premier League output gives viewers in Azerbaijan a legitimate way to follow selected English football fixtures without a paid subscription.

Setanta Sports distributes a broad sports offering across its regional platforms, including in the Philippines. It supports browser, mobile, and compatible smart-TV viewing, and its English audio option can be useful for viewers who want English-language commentary.

Why you need a VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal for free

Free broadcaster streams are licensed by territory, so the platform checks your location before allowing playback. If you attempt to open a stream outside the supported market, you may see a notice such as “No content available for your current region.”

A VPN changes the location visible to the service by routing your connection through a server in the correct country. Connect to Azerbaijan for IdmanTV or the Philippines for Setanta Sports, then refresh the broadcaster page. You should still follow the platform’s terms and applicable laws when using a VPN.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

The best VPN services combine dependable country coverage with the speed needed for live football. For this fixture, your choice should be based on performance in the Philippines and Azerbaijan, not simply the lowest price.

Fast servers in the relevant countries: Choose a provider with strong server coverage in the Philippines and Azerbaijan to reduce buffering and maintain a stable match stream.

Choose a provider with strong server coverage in the Philippines and Azerbaijan to reduce buffering and maintain a stable match stream. Reliable geo-block bypass: A quality VPN should offer fresh IP addresses and practical tools for reconnecting if a platform detects a location mismatch.

A quality VPN should offer fresh IP addresses and practical tools for reconnecting if a platform detects a location mismatch. Refund policy or free trial: A transparent refund window gives you a low-risk way to use a VPN for a single fixture. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is my top pick here.

Free VPNs often have data caps, overcrowded servers, and inconsistent speeds, which can make a live football broadcast frustrating. A paid provider with a refund policy is the more dependable option for this match.

Streaming football on Idman TV with NordVPN

What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

Even a good VPN connection can occasionally need a quick adjustment. Try the fixes below one at a time, then reload the official stream after each change.

Switch between protocols: Change the VPN protocol, then switch back if necessary, as moving between protocols can sometimes restore playback.

Change the VPN protocol, then switch back if necessary, as moving between protocols can sometimes restore playback. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to a different server in the same country to receive a new IP address.

Disconnect and reconnect to a different server in the same country to receive a new IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Delete browser cookies and cached files for the platform, then reopen the page with the VPN active.

Delete browser cookies and cached files for the platform, then reopen the page with the VPN active. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser may work when an app retains old location data or has stricter location checks.

A browser may work when an app retains old location data or has stricter location checks. Connect before opening the platform: Fully close the broadcaster page or app, connect the VPN first, and only then open the stream.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal head-to-head facts

This fixture has often produced tight matches in Nottingham, which adds an intriguing layer to Arsenal’s trip to the City Ground. Forest will be looking to turn a stubborn home record into a statement result, while Arsenal need points to sustain their early-season position.

Premier League record: Arsenal have the stronger all-time league record in this fixture, though Forest have produced notable results at home over the years.

Arsenal have the stronger all-time league record in this fixture, though Forest have produced notable results at home over the years. Recent meetings: Arsenal have won three of the last five meetings, with two draws in that stretch.

Arsenal have won three of the last five meetings, with two draws in that stretch. City Ground stalemates: The last two Premier League meetings between these teams in Nottingham finished 0-0.

The last two Premier League meetings between these teams in Nottingham finished 0-0. Latest meeting: Nottingham Forest and Arsenal drew 0-0 in their previous league meeting in January 2026.

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal drew 0-0 in their previous league meeting in January 2026. Top scorer in the fixture: Frank Stapleton is the leading documented scorer in Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest meetings, with six goals for Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Forest are expected to work around injuries to Nikola Milenković, Nicolò Savona, and Igor Jesus, with Liam Delap set to lead the line. The Tricky Trees should retain the core of the side used in recent matches, relying on Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye for creativity.

Arsenal’s selection is shaped by the absences of William Saliba, Piero Hincapié, and Christos Tzolis, while Martín Zubimendi remains a fitness concern. The Gunners have enough quality to bring Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard back into the starting group after their recent substitute appearances.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup:

GK: Matz Sels

Defenders: Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Daniel Muñoz, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White

Forwards: Dan Ndoye, Liam Delap

Bench: John Victor, Jair Cunha, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Nicolás Domínguez, Ibrahim Sangaré, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal predicted lineup:

GK: David Raya

Defenders: Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Ødegaard

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke

Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Nørgaard, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres

Wrapping Up

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, 2026, with kickoff at 4:30 PM BST at the City Ground. IdmanTV in Azerbaijan and Setanta Sports in the Philippines provide the free official-stream options covered here, although access is limited to their supported territories.

If you are abroad, connect through the relevant country before loading the platform and allow time to test the stream. NordVPN is my top pick thanks to its server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.