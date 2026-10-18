Key takeaways: Match information: Real Madrid vs Sevilla is a LaLiga Matchday 9 fixture at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Sunday, October 18, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

Stream for free: Watch via Setanta Sports in the Philippines, IdmanTV in Azerbaijan, Digi Sport 2 in Romania, or CazéTV on YouTube in Brazil.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee also lets you stream the match, then request a refund if it is all you need. Start with a VPN free trial where available.also lets you stream the match, then request a refund if it is all you need.

Real Madrid face Sevilla at the Bernabéu with both teams firmly involved near the top of the early LaLiga table. Madrid are fourth after eight matches and have responded to their derby defeat by beating Villarreal in the league and Roma in Europe. Sevilla arrive fifth, four points behind their hosts, after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Levante.

The game takes place on Sunday, October 18, with a 21:00 CEST kickoff in Madrid. The recent record favours Real Madrid, who are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Sevilla in all competitions, but the visitors have made a positive start under Luis García Plaza. Los Blancos will be without Vinícius Júnior, so the home attack has a different look against an ambitious Sevilla side.

Setanta Sports, IdmanTV, Digi Sport 2, and CazéTV provide free routes in their respective countries. Those feeds are geo-restricted, meaning viewers outside the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Romania, or Brazil typically encounter a location error. A VPN connected to the right country can provide access to the official stream.

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Cybernews recommendation To stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Brazil for these streams. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for this one match and request a refund afterward if needed.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free

To stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Choose the platform that best suits your preferred commentary language and connect to the matching country before opening it.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Install a reputable provider with servers in the countries needed for the listed streams. NordVPN is a strong fit, and its 30-day money-back guarantee can cover a one-match use case. Connect to the correct country: Use a Philippines server for Setanta Sports, an Azerbaijan server for IdmanTV, a Romania server for Digi Sport 2, or a Brazil server for CazéTV. Open the streaming platform: Visit the selected broadcaster in your browser or open its app while the VPN connection remains active. Setanta Sports requires an account, while the availability of the other options is determined by their own platform access rules. Find the live channel or match page: Search for Real Madrid vs Sevilla in the live schedule, sports menu, or the active channel player. Start early before kickoff: Set everything up before the 21:00 CEST local kickoff so there is time to complete registration, confirm the server connection, and resolve any location checks. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this one game, request a refund within the 30-day money-back window.

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Sevilla Strike Back Against Real Madrid Manu Bueno pulls one back for Sevilla! He fires a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner after a nice assist from Lucas Stassin. Real Madrid now leads 3-1, but Sevilla show they're not giving up! Cucurella Booked in Real Madrid Clash Tensions flare as Marc Cucurella picks up a yellow card for a foul during the Real Madrid vs Sevilla showdown. The referee's not hesitating to keep things under control as we head into the final stretch! Iglesias Booked for Foul vs Real Madrid Yellow card for Sevilla’s Juan Iglesias after a tough challenge! The referee doesn’t hesitate and Real Madrid get a free kick in a promising position. Tensions rising as the match heats up! Mbappé Buries Penalty for Madrid's Third! Mbappé steps up and blasts a penalty right down the middle to extend Real Madrid's lead to 3-0! Sevilla's keeper had no chance—Madrid are firmly in control now. Stay tuned for more action! Endrick Fires Over for Real Madrid Endrick had a go for Real Madrid with his left foot after a corner, but his shot from the left side of the box flies high and wide. No luck for Madrid this time! Real Madrid Take 2-0 Lead into Break Half-time whistle in Madrid! Real Madrid are in charge, leading Sevilla 2-0 after a dominant first half. Can Sevilla fight back or will Los Blancos cruise to victory? Stay tuned for the second half action! Mbappé's Shot Blocks, Madrid Pile On Kylian Mbappé nearly finds the net from the left after a slick assist from Arda Güler, but Sevilla's defense blocks the effort. The pressure is rising! Madrid Earns Corner Against Sevilla Pressure Corner for Real! Juan Iglesias's last-ditch defending means Madrid have a chance to threaten Sevilla right before the break. Four Added Minutes at the Bernabéu The fourth official signals 4 minutes of stoppage time in this Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash. Still plenty of time for action before the halftime whistle! Mbappé Doubles Real Madrid’s Lead! GOAL! Mbappé strikes again—left-footed finish from close range, clean assist by Bellingham! Real Madrid go 2-0 up against Sevilla. The home fans are loving it! Güler's Wonder Strike Puts Madrid Ahead Goal for Real Madrid! Arda Güler finishes a slick counter with a superb left-footed shot into the top corner. Assisted by Yan Diomande, Madrid takes the lead 1-0 over Sevilla. What a clinical break! Correia Booked for Sevilla at Madrid Yellow card alert! Félix Correia is shown a booking for Sevilla against Real Madrid. The ref makes his point clear, and Correia will have to tread carefully for the rest of the way. That’s the first caution of the match! Huijsen Booked for Real Madrid Dean Huijsen gets his name in the referee’s book! The Real Madrid defender is shown a yellow card for a foul. Real need to be careful now with Sevilla pushing on. First booking of the match! Real Madrid Unveils Power-Packed Lineup Here comes the Real Madrid starting eleven! Courtois guards the net, with stars like Bellingham, Mbappé, Valverde, and Alexander-Arnold set to light up the pitch. Keep an eye on this squad—they mean business from the first whistle! Sevilla's Starting XI Revealed! Here’s how Sevilla lines up today: Vlachodimos in goal, with Iglesias, Salas, Castrín, and Agoumé at the back. González, Kochorashvili, and Suazo start in midfield. Up front, it’s Ure, Peque Fernández, and Fofana. Let’s see what this lineup brings to the pitch! Madrid vs. Sevilla: Clash at Bernabéu! Kickoff at the Santiago Bernabéu! Real Madrid, fresh from a thrilling UCL comeback, host Sevilla in a crucial La Liga battle. Mourinho’s men aim for a third straight win, but Sevilla bring plenty of attacking power and strong away form. Both sides are hungry for points and history favors the home team. Let’s go! Sevilla Battles Real Madrid – Live Blog Begins! Glad you're here! Get ready for all the action as Sevilla faces Real Madrid. We'll bring you every moment, from the first whistle to the final play. Follow along for live updates and in-depth coverage of this exciting clash!

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free around the world

Each option is designed for a specific territory, so the best choice depends on the VPN server location you can access and the language you prefer. Setanta Sports is useful for viewers seeking an English audio option where the event feed includes it, while the other choices provide Azerbaijani, Romanian, and Portuguese coverage.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed Setanta Sports Philippines Philippines English, subject to event audio availability Yes IdmanTV Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Azerbaijani No Digi Sport 2 Romania Romania Romanian Digi Online access CazéTV Brazil Brazil Portuguese No

For most international viewers, CazéTV and IdmanTV are the most straightforward options because neither normally requires account registration. Setanta Sports can be the better pick when an English commentary feed is offered for the match.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff happens at different local clock times depending on where you are watching from. Checking the table before the game helps avoid joining late, particularly when a VPN is involved and you want time to choose the correct server. Use the local Madrid time as the main reference, then match it to the row that applies to you.

Time zone Kickoff time CEST 21:00 BST 20:00 ET 15:00 CDT 14:00 PT 12:00

How are these platforms bringing Real Madrid vs Sevilla to viewers for free

Setanta Sports is a digital sports platform available through its website, mobile apps, and selected smart TV apps. The Philippines service uses account registration and can offer multiple audio languages, including English on applicable events.

IdmanTV is an Azerbaijani sports channel with an official web player, delivering its coverage in Azerbaijani. Digi Sport 2 is part of Romania's Digi Sport network and is available through its digital ecosystem, with Romanian commentary and Digi Online access for supported viewing.

CazéTV is Brazil's digital-first sports network founded by streamer Casimiro Miguel in partnership with sports marketing firm LiveMode. Its free YouTube coverage is in Portuguese, offering a convenient browser-first choice for viewers connected through Brazil.

Why you need a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free

Broadcasters buy and distribute sports rights by territory, so each free feed checks the viewer's location before playing the match. If you are outside the country where a platform is licensed, the player may display an error such as "This video is not available in your country."

A VPN changes the public location visible to the platform by routing the connection through a server in the correct country. For this game, connect through the Philippines for Setanta Sports, Azerbaijan for IdmanTV, Romania for Digi Sport 2, or Brazil for CazéTV before loading the stream.

Error you get when trying to stream on CazéTV without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla

The best VPN services combine a broad server network with steady performance when video is live. For this fixture, the right VPN needs to do more than simply connect, it should make switching between the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Brazil uncomplicated.

Fast, reliable country servers: A server network in the relevant countries is essential for stable playback, especially when the match is live and viewers are connecting shortly before the action begins.

A server network in the relevant countries is essential for stable playback, especially when the match is live and viewers are connecting shortly before the action begins. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider should consistently handle broadcaster location checks without frequent error messages or unnecessary reconnections.

The provider should consistently handle broadcaster location checks without frequent error messages or unnecessary reconnections. Refund policy or free trial: A free trial or money-back promise keeps the approach genuinely free if this is the only game you plan to watch. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee is the practical option here.

Free VPNs often impose data caps, limit server choices, and become overcrowded at busy times. I would use NordVPN's free-trial route instead, because it offers more dependable access to the four relevant countries.

Watching a LaLiga game on YouTube using NordVPN

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What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

Occasional location errors do not always mean the broadcaster is unavailable. A fresh connection, a browser cleanup, or a small change in how you access the player can often resolve the issue without affecting your viewing setup.

Switch between protocols: Try another protocol in the VPN settings, then switch back if the first change does not help.

Try another protocol in the VPN settings, then switch back if the first change does not help. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to another server in the same country to receive a different IP address.

Disconnect and reconnect to another server in the same country to receive a different IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored browser data so the player does not continue using a previous location signal.

Remove stored browser data so the player does not continue using a previous location signal. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser session may work more smoothly than an app when location data has been cached.

A browser session may work more smoothly than an app when location data has been cached. Connect VPN before opening the platform: Close the broadcaster completely, activate the correct VPN server, and then reopen the website or app.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla head-to-head facts

This fixture brings together two of Spain's most established clubs, with Real Madrid seeking to protect a long period of dominance in the series. The stakes are meaningful in the early top-five picture, as the clubs begin the weekend separated by only four points.

LaLiga all-time record: Real Madrid lead the league fixture against Sevilla, with their historical advantage forming part of a wider 109-win edge across all competitive meetings.

Real Madrid lead the league fixture against Sevilla, with their historical advantage forming part of a wider 109-win edge across all competitive meetings. Fixture's top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in Real Madrid vs Sevilla meetings, with 20 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in Real Madrid vs Sevilla meetings, with 20 goals. Recent dominance: Real Madrid have won nine of the previous 10 meetings with Sevilla, drawing the other.

Real Madrid have won nine of the previous 10 meetings with Sevilla, drawing the other. Current unbeaten run: Sevilla are winless in 15 consecutive matches against Real Madrid in all competitions, losing 13 of those games.

Sevilla are winless in 15 consecutive matches against Real Madrid in all competitions, losing 13 of those games. Away-day drought: Sevilla have not won a league match away to Real Madrid since December 2008.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla predicted lineups

Madrid's lineup is shaped by Vinícius Júnior's suspension and injuries to key defensive and attacking options, pushing Yan Diomande toward the left side. The hosts still have a strong central spine in Courtois, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Bellingham, and Mbappé. Sevilla's selection is also affected by Isaac Romero's ban, with Robbie Ure expected to lead the line and Youssouf Fofana likely to continue after his bright start for Los Nervionenses.

Real Madrid predicted lineup:

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé

Bench: Andriy Lunin, Álvaro Carreras, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Endrick, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz

Sevilla predicted lineup:

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos

Defenders: José Ángel Carmona, Andrés Castrín, Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo

Midfielders: Lucien Agoumé, Chidera Ejuke, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Youssouf Fofana, Félix Correia

Forwards: Robbie Ure

Bench: Álvaro Fernández, Tanguy Nianzou, Adrià Pedrosa, Manu Bueno, Peque Fernández, Akor Adams, Rubén Vargas

Wrapping Up

Real Madrid vs Sevilla takes place on Sunday, October 18, at 21:00 CEST in Madrid. Setanta Sports, IdmanTV, Digi Sport 2, and CazéTV provide free official options in the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Brazil, but international viewers need a matching server location to reach them.

A VPN with a trial or refund policy makes this a genuinely free single-match option. NordVPN is my top pick because it covers the relevant countries, performs well for streaming, and gives you 30 days to decide whether to keep it.