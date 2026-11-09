How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free You can watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free live on RTÉ2, HRT, TV8, and JurnalTV. Use NordVPN, my top pick for location spoofing, to connect to a server in Ireland, Croatia, Italy, or Moldova and access the official free stream from abroad.

Key takeaways: Match information: RB Leipzig host Manchester City in UEFA Champions League league-phase action on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Kickoff is at 9:00 PM CET.

Stream for free: Watch on RTÉ2 via RTÉ Player with an Ireland server, HRT through HRTi with a Croatia server, TV8 with an Italy server, or JurnalTV with a Moldova server.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without a lasting cost. Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto watch without a lasting cost.

RB Leipzig and Manchester City meet in a pivotal Champions League league-phase contest, with both sides needing points to strengthen their path through the competition. If you want to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free, RTÉ2, HRT, TV8, and JurnalTV are the official no-cost options, although each is limited to its home market. A VPN lets you access the matching broadcaster while abroad: connect to Ireland for RTÉ2, Croatia for HRT, Italy for TV8, or Moldova for JurnalTV.

The match is at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, November 4, with a 9:00 PM CET local kickoff. Leipzig have made a formidable start at home under Martin Demichelis, while City arrive looking to reset after consecutive Premier League defeats. Manchester City are on six points after three league-phase matches, compared with Leipzig's three, so the result carries real value for both campaigns. RTÉ2 offers English-language coverage, while HRT, TV8, and JurnalTV carry Croatian, Italian, and Romanian commentary respectively.

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free from anywhere

To stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: NordVPN has fast servers in Ireland, Croatia, Italy, and Moldova, alongside a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Select Ireland for RTÉ2, Croatia for HRT, Italy for TV8, or Moldova for JurnalTV. Open the streaming platform: Launch the relevant official website or app once NordVPN is connected. Create a free HRTi account for HRT access. Find the live channel or match page: Open RTÉ2, HRT's live channel, TV8's live feed, or JurnalTV's LIVE page and locate the match coverage. Start early before kickoff: Set up your chosen stream before the 9:00 PM CET local kickoff so you can check that playback is working. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this one game, request your NordVPN refund within the 30-day window.

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City Snatch Dramatic 3-2 Win Over Leipzig What a wild ride in Leipzig! Manchester City edge out RB Leipzig 3-2 in an electrifying match loaded with goals, cards, and late drama. Haaland, Fernàndez, and even an own goal for City, while Baku and Nusa strike for Leipzig. City take all three points after a furious finish! City Edge Leipzig in Five-Goal Thriller It’s all over! Manchester City clinch a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in an action-packed clash. What a rollercoaster of a match—City take all three points! Gomis Wins Free Kick for Leipzig Late RB Leipzig’s Tidiam Gomis draws a late free kick on the left wing! Can Leipzig create something from this set piece against Manchester City? Khusanov's Foul Adds Drama in Stoppage Time Foul by Abdukodir Khusanov as tensions flare in the dying moments! Manchester City concedes a free kick to RB Leipzig as the match remains intense. Khusanov Sees Yellow Late for City Abdukodir Khusanov gets booked in stoppage time for a rough challenge! Manchester City now has a player on a yellow card right at the death against RB Leipzig. City Clinch Win Over Leipzig It’s all over! Manchester City narrowly defeat RB Leipzig 3-2 after a tense second half. What a thrilling contest! Cherki’s Shot Blocked in Dying Seconds Another attack from Manchester City! Rayan Cherki shoots from the left, but a defender blocks it. Nico O'Reilly provided the assist on this last-gasp effort. Doku Blasts Over in Added Time Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku blasts a left-footed shot over the bar after a rapid counterattack led by Mateo Kovacic. Still 3-2 late on! Banzuzi’s Header Misses Late Chance Huge chance missed! Ezechiel Banzuzi heads wide from close range after a great cross from David Raum. Leipzig can’t find the equalizer against Manchester City. Allan Commits Late Foul for City Allan gets whistled for a foul in the dying moments! Manchester City will want to keep their cool as the final whistle approaches. Four Minutes Added in Leipzig Thriller The fourth official signals four more minutes of stoppage time! Leipzig still has a chance to level things up against Manchester City. Banzuzi Earns Attacking Free Kick Ezechiel Banzuzi wins a free kick in Leipzig’s attacking half! Can they make the most of this late opportunity against Manchester City? Doku Sees Yellow for City Jérémy Doku gets booked! The Manchester City winger receives a yellow card as tempers flare late in the match against Leipzig. Haaland Fires City Ahead in Leipzig Goal for Manchester City! Erling Haaland blasts the ball home from close range after being set up by Elliot Anderson. City now lead 3-2 in a thrilling battle with Leipzig! Raum Booked for Foul vs Man City David Raum gets shown yellow for a rough challenge! Leipzig need to be careful now as Manchester City continue their attack. Nusa Fires Leipzig Level Again! RB Leipzig equalize! Antonio Nusa finds himself in the box, takes Nkunku’s pass, and fires home with his left foot into the bottom right corner. That makes it 2-2—what a match we have on our hands! Enzo Fernández Heads City Back Ahead Goal for Manchester City! Enzo Fernández rises high to meet Iliman Ndiaye’s pinpoint cross and powers a header into the bottom left corner. City reclaim the lead at 2-1—what a response! Baku Blasts Leipzig Level! GOAL! Ridle Baku gets RB Leipzig back on terms with a powerful right-footed strike from a tight angle, smashing the ball into the bottom left corner. Brilliant assist from Brajan Gruda after a lightning counter-attack. It’s all square at 1-1! El Aynaoui Booked as Tensions Rise RB Leipzig’s Neil El Aynaoui goes into the referee’s book for a foul shortly after the break. That’s another yellow for Leipzig—watch out for more aggressive play as both teams chase the win! Offside Flag Denies O'Reilly and City Manchester City thought they had something brewing, but Nico O'Reilly is flagged offside just before the half-time whistle. Leipzig’s defense holds strong as the first half winds down. No Extra Time as First Half Ends The fourth official signals there’s no added time, so the ref blows for half-time right on schedule. Both squads head to the dressing rooms for a breather with City still in front. Half-Time: City Ahead in Leipzig Clash That’s the break! RB Leipzig trail Manchester City 1-0 at half-time after a tense opening period. Leipzig have work to do if they want to turn this around in the second half. Lukeba Own Goal Hands City the Lead! Disaster for Leipzig! Castello Lukeba accidentally puts the ball into his own net, giving Manchester City a 1-0 advantage. The visitors take the lead in dramatic style—can Leipzig bounce back? Baku Ordered Into Ref’s Book for Foul More trouble for RB Leipzig! Ridle Baku picks up a yellow card after a foul on a City player. That's the second caution for Leipzig—are the cards piling up too soon? Baumgartner Booked for Tough Tackle Early drama in RB Leipzig vs Manchester City! Christoph Baumgartner gets the game's first yellow card after a hard challenge. The referee wastes no time reaching for the pocket as Leipzig look to keep things under control. Man City vs Leipzig: Live Action Begins! We're all set for an exciting clash as Manchester City take on RB Leipzig! Stay tuned for all the build-up and live updates from this thrilling encounter. Let's get the action started!

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free around the world

There are four confirmed free options for this Champions League fixture, each tied to a specific national market. Connecting to the broadcaster's home country with NordVPN gives viewers abroad a route to the official live coverage.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed RTÉ2 Ireland Ireland English No HRT Croatia Croatia Croatian Yes, HRTi account TV8 Italy Italy Italian No JurnalTV Moldova Moldova Romanian No

RTÉ2 is the best option for most readers who want English commentary. For the quickest no-account route, TV8 and JurnalTV are strong alternatives if Italian or Romanian commentary works for you.

Why you need a VPN to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free

Each of these broadcasters holds rights for a particular territory rather than worldwide. Outside Ireland, RTÉ Player can display “This program cannot be streamed due to rights restrictions,” while TV8 may show “This content is not available in your region.” HRTi can return “PLAYER_ERR_GEO_RESTRICTED,” and JurnalTV blocks viewing outside Moldova with a country-availability message.

NordVPN changes your visible location to the country where the stream is licensed. That means an Ireland server for RTÉ2, a Croatia server for HRT, an Italy server for TV8, or a Moldova server for JurnalTV, enabling you to watch the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City free live stream through the official broadcaster.

RTE2 blocked when connecting without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

The best VPNs for this game should make switching between the four eligible stream locations straightforward, while preserving enough speed for live football. I focus on services that combine country coverage with practical trial or refund terms.

Fast, reliable servers: You need servers in Ireland, Croatia, Italy, and Moldova to cover every confirmed free option.

You need servers in Ireland, Croatia, Italy, and Moldova to cover every confirmed free option. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider must be suited to opening location-limited broadcaster players instead of simply masking an IP address.

The provider must be suited to opening location-limited broadcaster players instead of simply masking an IP address. Refund policy or free trial: A free trial or an extended refund period keeps the VPN portion of your matchday setup cost-free.

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RB Leipzig vs Manchester City head-to-head facts

RB Leipzig and Manchester City have met six times, all in the Champions League. City hold the clear overall advantage, but Leipzig have earned a win and a draw in the series, including a home victory in 2021.

Overall record: Manchester City have won four of the six meetings, RB Leipzig have won one, and one match finished in a draw.

Manchester City have won four of the six meetings, RB Leipzig have won one, and one match finished in a draw. Goals scored: City lead the aggregate scoring 21-9.

City lead the aggregate scoring 21-9. Red Bull Arena record: The three previous meetings in Leipzig produced one RB Leipzig win, one Manchester City win, and one draw.

The three previous meetings in Leipzig produced one RB Leipzig win, one Manchester City win, and one draw. Most emphatic result: City won 7-0 in the March 2023 round-of-16 second leg.

City won 7-0 in the March 2023 round-of-16 second leg. Fixture top scorer: Erling Haaland has scored six goals against RB Leipzig, including five in the 7-0 win.

Erling Haaland has scored six goals against RB Leipzig, including five in the 7-0 win. Leipzig’s key individual moment: Nkunku scored a hat-trick in the teams’ first meeting, but City still won 6-3.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Die Roten Bullen should retain their energetic midfield core, with Marc Guiu and Assan Ouédraogo absent and Rômulo leading the attack.

The Cityzens can still rely on Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki, although Antoine Semenyo and John Stones remain unavailable for Enzo Maresca.

RB Leipzig predicted lineup:

GK: Maarten Vandevoordt

Defenders: Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orbán, David Raum

Midfielders: Rocco Reitz, Neil El Aynaoui, Ezechiel Banzuzi

Forwards: Brajan Gruda, Rômulo, Antonio Nusa

Bench: Örjan Nyland, Maxime Estève, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Lukas Klostermann, Christoph Baumgartner, Christopher Nkunku, Tidiam Gomis

Manchester City predicted lineup:

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guéhi, Rúben Dias, Nico O'Reilly

Midfielders: Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson

Forwards: Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland

Bench: Gerónimo Rulli, Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, Joško Gvardiol, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye, Nathan Aké

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City final predictions

I'm predicting a 2-2 draw. Leipzig's home intensity and width through Nusa and Raum can expose space on City's right, but City's attacking depth, led by Haaland, Foden, Cherki, and Doku, should create enough chances to answer back.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City takes place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:00 PM CET at the Red Bull Arena in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. It is a high-value match for both teams as they chase a stronger position in the table.

You can watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City online for free on RTÉ2, HRT, TV8, or JurnalTV by connecting to the relevant country with a VPN. NordVPN is my top pick for accessing the official Ireland, Croatia, Italy, or Moldova stream from abroad.

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