Sony patent reveals how your PlayStation controller may soon pay for your games

Key takeaways: Sony patented a PlayStation controller feature that could accept tap payments from cards, phones, or gift cards.

The console would process the payment after the controller sends the payment information.

Players questioned the feature’s value, safety, and timing amid criticism of Sony’s digital-only shift.

PlayStation has patented a new way for its users to pay for games: simply tapping their payment card against the gaming controller.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has released a patent document that reveals how a PlayStation controller could accept payments via credit cards, gift cards, or a smartphone.

When buying a game or some other content, users have to either pay via their phone, scan a QR code, or enter payment details using a controller. The new feature would allow users to just tap their card or phone against the controller.

Next, the payment information would be sent to the console, which would then handle the transaction.

Image by Getty/T3

The document revealed that the payment options would include not only cards but also digital and crypto wallets and gift cards, according to Glitched.

The feature isn’t limited to payments, it could also allow users to join multiplayer sessions, share videos, screenshots, and chats between devices, or transfer player ID information.

However, as with many patents, it’s unclear when, or whether, the company will proceed with implementing this feature in real life.

Users are getting tired of it all

The released patent prompted a discussion among users debating whether such a feature would be necessary.

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“Doesn’t add any added convenience compared to a stored credit card in an account, and is one more component that takes up space and could break. What’s the point?” wrote one user.

Others were quick to notice that this would allow users to pay for games with someone else's card. For example, a kid could run their parent's card.

“If data is deleted straight after, it would actually be safer than having data stored on an account,” wrote another user, seeing how this feature could be useful.

“Sony patented a method to raise the manufacturing cost of a controller by putting stupid shit in it. Cool,” added one netizen, referring to Sony increasing its current gaming console prices.

The news about Sony’s feature release comes after the company received backlash over its decision to remove physical gaming discs.

The company announced that starting in 2028, consumers will only be able to purchase games digitally.

Playstation. By Getty Images

This prompted users to question their rights to digital content after Sony announced it would remove 551 movies and TV shows from the PlayStation library, leaving users without refunds or any other solution.

“Sony is trying really hard to become a meme in the worst possible way right now,” wrote one Redditor.