Key takeaways 01 Hackers used a fake job interview and compromised tools to steal $6.3 billion from Binance. 02 Grocery stores across Europe lost tens of thousands of dollars after internet-connected freezers overheated. 03 Hackers targeted Russian statistics and Ukrainian and Russian air alert apps with war-related claims and fake warnings. 04 New leaks exposed ShinyHunters account data and sensitive information from apps built with Lovable AI. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A hacker's livelihood is dependent on exploiting companies and organizations. And nothing is off limits.

Hackers exploited three employees at the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange to steal $6.3 billion from Binance.

Bad actors used malicious code repositories, compromised tools, and a fake job interview to execute their plan.

By GettyImages

Freezer temperatures rose to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

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Anti-Russian hacker groups claimed to have hacked the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) and said the data shows true Russian wartime losses in Ukraine.

On the flip side, unknown hackers breached Ukranian and Russian air alert apps to send fake notifications warning of attacks and nuclear war.

Russian and Ukrainian emergency alert apps hacked. By Cybernews.

A year-old data breach has resurfaced after the financially motivated cyber cartel ShinyHunters reportedly leaked the data. The breach exposed the data of 850,500 “unique” accounts.

The AI coding platform Lovable AI has been leaking passport numbers, private chats, and payment details after researchers scanned nearly 160,000 apps built using the program.