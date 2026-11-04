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Hackers will exploit anything, even supermarket refrigerators

Nothing is off limits.

hacker supermarket fridge

Hacker plugged in to supermarket refrigerator. Image by Cybernews.

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
November 4, 2026 Updated: 34 seconds ago 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Hackers used a fake job interview and compromised tools to steal $6.3 billion from Binance.
  2. Grocery stores across Europe lost tens of thousands of dollars after internet-connected freezers overheated.
  3. Hackers targeted Russian statistics and Ukrainian and Russian air alert apps with war-related claims and fake warnings.
  4. New leaks exposed ShinyHunters account data and sensitive information from apps built with Lovable AI.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A hacker's livelihood is dependent on exploiting companies and organizations. And nothing is off limits.

Hackers exploited three employees at the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange to steal $6.3 billion from Binance.

Bad actors used malicious code repositories, compromised tools, and a fake job interview to execute their plan.

North Korean hacker
By GettyImages

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Another major cyberattack hit grocery stores across Europe, revealing that refrigerators are connected to the internet, a fact many of us didn’t know.

Freezer temperatures rose to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

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Danfoss fridge
Image by Cybernews

Anti-Russian hacker groups claimed to have hacked the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) and said the data shows true Russian wartime losses in Ukraine.

On the flip side, unknown hackers breached Ukranian and Russian air alert apps to send fake notifications warning of attacks and nuclear war.

Smartphone screen with multiple notifications on it
Russian and Ukrainian emergency alert apps hacked. By Cybernews.

A year-old data breach has resurfaced after the financially motivated cyber cartel ShinyHunters reportedly leaked the data. The breach exposed the data of 850,500 “unique” accounts.

The AI coding platform Lovable AI has been leaking passport numbers, private chats, and payment details after researchers scanned nearly 160,000 apps built using the program.

Hackers don’t discriminate. Especially when it comes to making money.

About the author
Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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