Key takeaways 01 The average household now has 24 smart devices connected to its network, according to Bitdefender and Netgear. 02 TVs, smart plugs, and network storage create many of the security risks inside homes. 03 Most exploited flaws are already known and fixed, so updates and replacing unsupported devices reduce risk. 04 Smart TVs can sample what people watch and use household data for targeted advertising. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

I have two TVs, a robot vacuum cleaner, three to four computers, an Android TV box, a PlayStation, smart speaker(s), a few wearables, a tablet (and a few old ones), at least three phones actively in use (at least one whose firmware is no longer supported), a TP-Link router, a smart calendar, and God knows what else.

After a little home audit, I was no longer surprised by the number that Bitdefender and Netgear mention in their fresh research about IoT security. They say that on average a household has 24 smart devices. My home doesn’t even feel smart, but I probably have more than two dozen smart somethings connected to the network and ready to be turned against me.

I am flagging this number because Black Friday is here – a mad holiday where we are lured to buy anything as long as it's seemingly on a bigger sale than usual.

I believe that the most dangerous devices at home are those cheap household things or toys – like my robot vacuum or flashy Bluetooth speakers I bought at the market. And while they definitely expose you to people with malicious intent, it’s, in fact, not your vacuum or even your phone that can hurt you the most.

This report says it is the following three that form the “bulk of the modern IoT attack surface: complex, under-patched, and functionally essential, but often defenceless”:

TVs

Smart plugs

NAS (network-attached storage)

With TVs being the biggest single attack surface in the house, the interesting fact is that it’s not the cheapest fakes or boxes from unknown manufacturers, but smart TVs that make up this risk. In fact, LG-branded TV labels carry nearly 200 million vulnerability observations. To clarify, Bitdefender and Netgear calculated this number after looking into over 10 million routers and logging vulnerability observations against devices sitting behind them.

Most vulnerabilities that hackers attempt to exploit are known and fixed. Therefore, it’s relatively simple for you to protect yourself too.

Update the router twice a year, on a schedule

Retire devices that are no longer supported, especially cheap ones.

Keep your devices off the internet.

Use unique passwords. Change factory defaults.

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Another annoying part of having a smart device (TV) is that it sees and hears everything that's happening at your house. Even if you don’t fall victim to a malicious outsider, data from your home is being used to sell you things.

Many smart TVs come preinstalled with Automatic Content Recognition (ACR). This takes short samples of what’s playing on your TV screen at regular intervals to find out what you are watching. Next, they figure out which phones belong to the same household and use various data collected from that household for more targeted, and hence more profitable, advertising.

Your best bet here is to turn off ACR settings, and review the privacy settings of streaming apps as well as the advertising preferences on your smartphone.

Image by Cybernews.

Here’s more from Cybernews on the topic:

CleanYourTV project explodes on GitHub as thousands hack their TVs back

A developer got so fed up with ads on his parents’ Xiaomi TV, that he decided to use Claude Code to strip down all the annoyances. Now, the CleanYourTV project has over 40,000 stars on GitHub and supports hundreds of TV models.

Coffee machine uses 1,000GB of traffic in 10 days, leaves IT Pro shocked

In 10 days and 9 hours, a coffee maker sent 1,008 gigabytes of data. A viral post on X demonstrates an ordinary appliance causing network issues.

Landlords put AI behind Ring cameras to monitor guests: count visitors, detect parties, and other house rule violations