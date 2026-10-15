ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of America hires 1,000 contractors to fix flaws found by Mythos

That’s a lot of flaws.

Bank of America's logo adorns the facade of its office in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Bank of America office in downtown Toronto, Canada. Photo by REUTERS/Arlyn McAdorey

Linas Kmieliauskas
Linas Kmieliauskas Contributor
October 15, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Bank of America says it hired 1,000 contractors to fix vulnerabilities found by AI models.
  2. CEO Brian Moynihan said Anthropic’s Mythos was among the models used.
  3. US and European regulators are pressing banks to explain how they control AI agents and cyber risks.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US financial giant Bank of America (BoA) said it had hired an additional 1,000 contractors to fix vulnerabilities discovered by advanced AI models before criminals can exploit them.

BoA CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC that the contractors were hired in the second quarter of this year, in addition to the 3,000 people the bank already had "in that area."

The CEO didn't specify how critical the uncovered vulnerabilities are, only adding that Anthropic’s Mythos was used, among other models.

Claude developer Anthropic released Mythos to a limited group of banks, technology companies, and government agencies in April 2026.

More from Cybernews

Ray Ban Meta smart glasses with camera
Meta responds to claims its smart glasses were capturing conversations without asking
News 3 min read
Jay Stratton looking shocked, as an alien being emerges.
Ex-UAP chief Jay Stratton claims he saw aliens with his own eyes
News 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Elon Musk, Donald Trump. By Cybernews / Shutterstock.
Ukraine says its troops suddenly face restrictions over Starlink access
News 2 min read
whatsapp_0303
WhatsApp says you can now invite non-users to a call
News 2 min read
EU flag with a smart glasses and street sign
EU privacy watchdog raises concerns over privacy risks of smart glasses
News 2 min read
Xbox joystick
AI and cloud could make gaming consoles niche products by 2035
News 2 min read

When the latest frontier-type models were released, the bank was forced to quickly find a way to address these AI-enabled risks, Moynihan told CNBC.

However, the CEO emphasized that the bank should also be "mindful that the people doing the software development are the people trying to sell us the services."

ADVERTISEMENT

Banking watchdog ramp up AI scrutiny

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that regulators in the US are asking banks how they use autonomous AI agents, monitor their decisions, limit their authority, and shut them down when necessary.

The European Central Bank has given banks an end-of-October deadline to develop plans to protect themselves from AI-enabled cyber threats.

Cybernews has reported on multiple cases involving AI-powered attacks on the banking sector. For example, Italian private bank Fideuram transferred €95 million ($108 million) to fraudsters impersonating senior executives and a lawyer.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase began blocking third-party AI agents from accessing retail customer accounts.

It's unclear how much Bank of America has already spent on its efforts to fix vulnerabilities that were discovered. However, its boss said the bank spent more than a couple of hundred million dollars on software remediation and regulatory issues related to anti-money laundering compliance in the third quarter.

This week, the US Department of the Treasury announced that it had fined BoA $1.2 billion for "failure to mitigate and report priority national security risks, including Chinese money laundering networks and illicit finance along the southwest border."

Linas Kmieliauskas
Linas Kmieliauskas
Journalist

Linas Kmieliauskas is a news media professional with more than 20 years of experience under his belt, having worked for various Lithuanian and global news outlets as a reporter and editor-in-chief. Since co-founding Cryptonews[.]com in 2017 (he left in 2022), his main professional field of interest has been Bitcoin. Currently, he runs the Bitcoin and decentralization-focused newsletter, DESSENTER, and covers current affairs at Cybernews. His topics span AI innovation, cybersecurity and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT