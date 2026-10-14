Key takeaways 01 Jay Stratton claims US presidents may be kept from the full truth about UFOs. 02 Stratton says the US government has nonhuman craft and that he personally saw nonhuman beings. 03 He alleges Pentagon officials discouraged officers from filing an official UAP report after a sighting. 04 Stratton describes an 80-year secrecy system that he says keeps UFO information from the public. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Former Defense Intelligence Agency official Jay Stratton has made huge claims about UFOs and nonhuman intelligence in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Having spent nearly 33 years in the US military and intelligence community, including more than 16 years investigating unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), Stratton rose to the Senior Executive Service, the highest rank available to career civilian federal employees.

Stratton, who released his memoir Out of the Shadows: Revealing the Truth About Non-Human Intelligent Life on October 13th, claims the US government possesses non-human craft, adding that he has personally seen both craft and non-human beings.

"I have seen non-human beings and non-human craft with my own eyes," Stratton claimed.

He said his interest in UAPs began when a colleague showed him footage of a triangular object flying over nuclear missile facilities, describing the footage as beyond anything he was able to comprehend.

He also added that the US president is “even being shielded from the truth,” adding that we need to do more to brief the president:

The president that's going to the microphone to tell the world we're not alone, that's a monumental moment, Jay Stratton told Fox News.

The secrecy is described as part of a broader “secret cold war race,” suggesting that China and Russia are also pursuing the technology, though Stratton stopped short of mentioning them directly.

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Alleged UFO coverup

Another revelation in the interview is that Stratton claims he helped organize the collection of data of a UAP whilst on board a US nuclear submarine.

He described deploying the submarine off the East Coast alongside a Navy P-3 aircraft equipped with sensors to monitor the object.

“On the very first mission, a UAP appeared,” Stratton said, adding that one of their teams’ aircraft collected the relevant data.

In a separate incident, two admirals and a commander (described as the "cream of the crop") personally witnessed a UAP "phase in" and hover over a training compound before instantly vanishing.

Following this sighting, Stratton arranged for these officers to come to the Pentagon to be formally debriefed so the encounter could be entered into the official intelligence record.

Reputations on the line

However, a senior figure at the Pentagon apparently intercepted these officers and warned that their reputations would be at stake should they file a report.

The alleged intervention, as part of what he calls in his book a historic cover-up, referred to a “hidden hand.” But this secrecy doesn’t just pertain to this particular incident – it stretches back 8 decades.

“The people who have had this 80-year monopoly on the topic believe that the secret is so intense that the American people cannot handle it.”

This deeply entrenched secrecy goes far beyond career threats. According to Stratton, those enforcing the silence have historically gone to extreme, and potentially dangerous, lengths to protect it.