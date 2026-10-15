Key takeaways 01 WhatsApp users can invite non-users to calls by sending a link. 02 Hosts can invite up to 32 people and must approve guests from a waiting room. 03 Guests can share screens and react, but cannot see phone numbers, message, or invite others. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

WhatsApp has added a new feature that lets users call people who don’t use the app.

People who don’t have a WhatsApp account can now join a call via a link sent by a registered user.

The feature works the same as the app’s Guest Chat function, which also allows users to chat with people who aren’t on WhatsApp.

Image by NurPhoto | Getty Images

How does the feature work?

A WhatsApp user can add a guest by going to the Calls tab, clicking on the “+” sign, creating a call link, and sending it to the person they want to join the call.

Only the WhatsApp account holder can create the link and invite up to 32 people to the call.

The feature is free of charge and doesn’t have a time limit.

Once the person who was invited to the call clicks on the link, they’re redirected to a “waiting room” until the host approves them.

According to the company, the guest can be removed from the call at any time. They have other limitations too, including being unable to see other participants’ phone numbers, send messages, or add anyone else to the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature allows guest participants to share their screen, use reactions, raise their hand, or review and work on shared materials.

This year, WhatsApp plans to release calendar integrations so that users can schedule WhatsApp calls from Google and Outlook calendars.

The guest call feature is available to all users on the latest version of WhatsApp. However, the feature is being rolled out gradually, so not all users will be able to see it right away.

More features to come?

The company has recently been working on safety and privacy-related features.

WhatsApp has been testing a feature called Restricted Chat, a possible add-on to its Advanced Chat Privacy features.

Image by Cybernews

Restricted Chat would keep specific one-on-one chats on the primary phone only. The feature would be available for both Android and iOS users.

However, it’s not yet known when or if this feature will be released to the public, as it's currently only available in beta.

The company is also testing a security feature that blocks logins on smartphones with outdated operating systems.