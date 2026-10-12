Key takeaways 01 WhatsApp is testing a security feature that blocks logins on phones with outdated operating systems. 02 Users must update their phone software before they can log back in to WhatsApp. 03 The test applies to Android and iOS, but only a limited number of accounts can see it now. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

WhatsApp is testing a new security feature that’ll no longer allow users to log in on devices running outdated operating systems.

Since it's a safety feature, it can’t be skipped, so users must update their devices to use the application.

If a user tries to log in to WhatsApp on an outdated operating system, the app requires them to update the operating system first, then log back in.

It works similarly to when an app requires installing its latest version, but instead, the user is required to update their phone.

WhatsApp doesn’t detail which versions keep users logged in.

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“Outdated phone software puts your device at risk for malware. Updating helps keep your device and account secure,” says the app alert, reported WABetaInfo.

It's been noted that even if the app runs the latest version, it’s not immune to malware that an attacker might have placed on an outdated device system.

This way, the attacker can also get access to the app and the information stored in it.

Currently, the feature was created for both Android and iOS devices, but it’s currently being tested by a limited number of user accounts.

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Other WhatsApp security features

The company is also testing a privacy-related feature called Restricted Chat. It allows users to keep some conversations and files accessible only on certain devices.

Currently, the feature can be tested after installing the latest version of WhatsApp from TestFlight.

Restricted Chat is part of the company’s Advanced Chat Privacy features, which include blocking chat exports, disabling automatic downloads for photos and videos, and restricting AI features.

Given that WhatsApp has more than 3 billion monthly active users worldwide, the company is constantly developing ways to protect its users.

However, some of its features have raised concerns.

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The company has introduced a feature that allows users to be found by their username rather than their phone number. However, many were skeptical because it could lead to impersonation, scams, and phishing.

Phone numbers have become quite a sensitive piece of information. It was previously reported that a hacker had listed 3 TB of data on WhatsApp users, including millions of phone numbers.