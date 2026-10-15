Key takeaways 01 The EU privacy watchdog warns smart glasses can record people without clear notice, creating risks under EU privacy rules. 02 The watchdog says manufacturers should use visible lights, sounds, or voice prompts when recording starts. 03 Sensitive places such as schools, hospitals, and workplaces face higher risks, especially if footage reaches social media. 04 Norway has temporarily banned smart glasses in some public spaces, while other European countries consider stricter rules. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

As smart glasses become more popular and widely available, both users and producers should be aware of potential privacy risks and individuals’ rights to data protection.

“These devices look like ordinary glasses, but they include cameras and microphones and are connected to the internet. This raises serious privacy concerns, as individuals may be recorded without their knowledge,” Anu Talus, Chair of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), an independent agency that ensures that GDPR enforcement is applied consistently among EU member states, says in a statement.

Talus emphasizes that the risks are even greater in sensitive environments, such as schools, hospitals, or workplaces, especially when recordings are shared on social media networks.

To give users and manufacturers of smart glasses an impression of how these products should be used to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Europe’s privacy supervisor adopted a document called Statement of the EDPB on smart glasses.

For starters, the EDPB warns that, unlike smartphones and conventional cameras, smart glasses are hard to identify as recording devices. In reality, they can capture pictures, record videos, eavesdrop on conversations, or livestream footage, leaving people unaware that they’ve been recorded and their personal data has been collected.

Furthermore, processing personal data must have a legal basis, such as obtaining consent from the people being filmed. Companies relying on legitimate interests, commercial purposes, or training AI models may find it difficult to justify their actions.

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That’s where transparency kicks in. The EDPB feels that smart glasses should make their recording obvious, for example, by adding clearly visible recording lights or LED indicators, voice activation, or sounding audible signals when smart glasses are recording.

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“Even in public spaces, bystanders should clearly understand that someone is filming or photographing them. Because when it comes to privacy, individuals deserve clear warnings, not hidden surprises,” Talus says.

The EDPB calls for industry-wide standards and awareness campaigns to help people recognize smart glasses and understand when their data may be processed. It also says that further guidance may be needed as the technology evolves and commits to continuing its analysis of the privacy concerns.

Earlier this week, a Dutch nonprofit announced that it is taking Meta to court to get the company’s smart glasses off the shelves in the Netherlands. Dutch eyewear retail chain Hans Anders has suspended sales of Meta’s smart glasses indefinitely in both the Netherlands and Belgium due to privacy concerns.