Big tech braces for blow from Trump’s $100K H-1B visas fee

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, in a concerning move for the country’s tech sector, which heavily relies on skilled foreign workers.

A White House official has stated that the change will only apply to new applicants, meaning that current visa holders or those who need to renew their documents will not be affected.

“We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said from the Oval Office, according to CNN.

This could mean a massive blow to tech companies, which rely on workers from abroad, particularly from India and China.

In response to the move, Amazon has already issued advice for its H-1B and H-4 visa holders to remain in the US or return before 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21st, says CNBC, based on its review of internal messages.

Similarly, Microsoft and JPMorgan requested their workers to either stay in the country or urgently return from abroad to secure their immigration status.

"H-1B visa holders who are currently in the U.S. should remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until the government issues clear travel guidance," says an email sent to JPMorgan employees by law firm Ogletree Deakins, according to Reuters.

The H-1B visa is valid for three years and offers 65,000 visas annually to skilled workers in specialized fields, as well as another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees. In 2025, Amazon employed over 14,000 H-1B visa holders, while Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Google had more than 4,000 employees each.

Reuters reports that last year, Indian citizens received the highest number of H-1B visas, accounting for 71% of the approved beneficiaries, followed by those from China at 11.7%.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that the fee of $100,000 per year was approved after a conversation with companies, which were “on board” with the change.

He added that the exact terms are still being discussed, specifically “whether we’re going to charge the $300,000 up front or $100,000 a year for the three years.”

In a separate order, Trump approved a decree introducing a new “gold card,” which offers expedited visas for selected immigrants in exchange for fees starting at £1 million.