Burning Man 2025: soaked in dust and saved by Starlink

Burning Man 2025 was slammed by 50 mph dust storms in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, but festival-goers say that Elon Musk’s Starlink gave crucial early warnings, helping to save lives and protect camps.

The gathering takes place every year in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The storms built fast this time, with winds climbing toward 50 miles an hour.

On X, the account FX Extreme Weather News posted a clip showing the gusts ripping through preparations as people tried to hold things down.

Intense Dust Storm Sweeps Through Burning Man at Black Rock Desert, Nevada, USA.



August 23, 2025

Burners described how the storm closed in until it was impossible to see. Many lost direction in the haze, and some were injured just trying to get across camp.

One longtime attendee said it ranked with the most severe weather he had faced at the festival. He added that he was thankful for the Starlink warning, which arrived before the storm.

“Ten years ago, we had no idea what was coming,” Johnny Digz told The Mirror US.

“Now, safety is part of the conversation.”

Burning Man Festival attendees say Starlink saved lives!



50mph dust storm slammed Burning Man, flattening camps and injuring attendees, but thanks to Starlink, some say early warnings helped 'save lives'.



A violent dust storm with 50-mile-per-hour gusts slammed into the… pic.twitter.com/NXuPstXqHE undefined Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) August 25, 2025

Starlink’s controversial role

Many regulars are uneasy about leaning on big tech. Burning Man was founded on the idea of stripping back, and decommodification is still one of its core rules.

However, the contradiction is clear. Burners pride themselves on self-reliance and unplugging from daily life, yet this year, survival leaned on satellites hanging over the desert sky.

When the winds tear camps apart and the desert is lost in dust, that debate fades. At that point, the satellites are just another piece of survival gear.

People helped one another through the dust storm. The two-hour warning from Starlink gave enough time to tie down tents, check on neighbours, and prepare for what was to come.