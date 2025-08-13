DC residents push back against Trump’s crime claims with TikTok “love letters”

Published: 13 August 2025
DC residents are flooding TikTok with “love letters” to their city, pushing back against President Donald Trump’s claims that the capital is overrun by crime.

Earlier this week, President Trump described DC as being overtaken by violent gangs, drugged-out maniacs, and homeless people, sparking strong reactions from locals.

TikTok users are posting images and videos celebrating what they love about DC, using Trump’s own statements as an audio background.

@ventureswithmimi Dear Washington DC, I love you. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms over 10 years ago. This city is special. The people are special. The food is special. This city helped me grow, explore, learn, adventure, love, eat and so much more. Xoxo, M #washingtondc #lovelettertodc #dclove ♬ original sound - ellie en europe

On X, residents are sharing humorous lists titled “Things I’m Actually Scared of as a DC Resident,” including items like “exiting Northwest Stadium” and “middle school tour groups.

Residents push back

Opposition in the form of protests to Trump’s federal takeover has cropped up around the city, both online and in person.

Messages reading “Free DC” are appearing across the District, emphasizing the pushback against the president’s narrative.

Even though the national attention has recently shifted to the capital in regard to Trump's crackdown, violent crimes and homicides are on the decline.

According to a Washington Post/Schar School poll, 50% of residents say crime is an “extremely/very serious” problem, while 41% say it is “moderately serious.”

Black and low-income residents report greater concern about crime compared to white and higher-income residents.

The social media pushback highlights how DC residents are trying to control the narrative about their city amid national political attention.

The trend reflects a clash between political messaging and the lived experiences of people in the capital.

