It’s time to start a new Cybernews tradition. For the first time, we’re launching the Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, and you get to choose the winners.

Our editors have put together 18 nominations, based on the top products we’ve tested and the tech that stood out this year. The shortlist includes everything from best VPNs to best website builders, and more.

You can vote now using the survey below. Take your time, choose your favorites, and let us know which products should win.

Just remember to vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Sunday, November 1, 2026, so your vote counts.

Best of the Year Best Security Brand Nord Security Surfshark Norton (Gen Digital) Proton Total Security Best Privacy Innovation NordVPN post-quantum encryption Proton Lumo (private AI assistant) Norton Deepfake Protection Incogni Thank you for voting Vote for Online Security Terms & Conditions

Online Security Best VPN NordVPN Surfshark Proton VPN IPVanish NortonVPN Best Antivirus Norton Bitdefender TotalAV Nord Next-gen Antivirus Avast Best Free Antivirus TotalAV Avast Bitdefender Norton Malwarebytes Thank you for voting Vote for Privacy & Identity Terms & Conditions

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Privacy & Identity Best Password Manager NordPass 1Password Roboform Keeper ProtonPass Best Free Password Manager NordPass Free Roboform Free Proton Pass Free Bitwarden Free Apple Passwords Best Secure Email Provider Proton Mail Tuta Mailfence StartMail Posteo Best Ad Blocker Surfshark CleanWeb Total Adblock Proton Netshield NordVPN Threat Protection IPVanish Best Data Removal / Identity Protection Service Incogni DeleteMe Optery Aura Cloaked Best Business Security Solution CrowdStrike Falcon SentinelOne Singularity Microsoft Defender for Business ESET PROTECT NordLayer Thank you for voting Vote for Websites & eCommerce Terms & Conditions

Websites & eCommerce Best Web Host Hostinger Bluehost IONOS Dreamhost Wordpress.com Best Website Builder Hostinger AI Builder Wix Bas44 Squarespace Bluehost AI website builder Remixer by Dreamhost Best eCommerce Platform Shopify Hostinger Ecommerce Wix eCommerce Squarespace Commerce Best Domain Registrar Wix Hostinger Squarespace Godaddy Namecheap Thank you for voting Vote for AI & Digital Life Terms & Conditions

AI & Digital Life Best Travel eSIM Saily Airalo Holafly Nomad Ubigi Best AI Product Google Gemini ChatGPT Microsoft Copilot Claude Perplexity Best AI Productivity Tool / Agent Fireflies.ai Grammarly Lovable Notion AI Microsoft 365 Copilot Thank you for voting Terms & Conditions

When are the winners revealed?

Voting closes at 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Sunday, November 1, 2026. After that, we’ll count the votes to see which products came out on top in each category.

The winners of the Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 will be announced on November 5. So, if you’re curious to see which tech wins, keep an eye out for the results.