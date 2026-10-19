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Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 voting is open now — help pick this year’s best tech

We picked the nominees. You pick the winners.

Cybernews Readers Choice Awards 2026 voting is open now
Cybernews Team
Cybernews Team
October 19, 2026 1 min read

It’s time to start a new Cybernews tradition. For the first time, we’re launching the Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, and you get to choose the winners.

Our editors have put together 18 nominations, based on the top products we’ve tested and the tech that stood out this year. The shortlist includes everything from best VPNs to best website builders, and more.

You can vote now using the survey below. Take your time, choose your favorites, and let us know which products should win.

Just remember to vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Sunday, November 1, 2026, so your vote counts.

Best of the Year

Best Security Brand

Best Privacy Innovation

Thank you for voting

Vote for Online Security Terms & Conditions

Online Security

Best VPN

Best Antivirus

Best Free Antivirus

Thank you for voting

Vote for Privacy & Identity Terms & Conditions
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Privacy & Identity

Best Password Manager

Best Free Password Manager

Best Secure Email Provider

Best Ad Blocker

Best Data Removal / Identity Protection Service

Best Business Security Solution

Thank you for voting

Vote for Websites & eCommerce Terms & Conditions

Websites & eCommerce

Best Web Host

Best Website Builder

Best eCommerce Platform

Best Domain Registrar

Thank you for voting

Vote for AI & Digital Life Terms & Conditions

AI & Digital Life

Best Travel eSIM

Best AI Product

Best AI Productivity Tool / Agent

Thank you for voting

Terms & Conditions

When are the winners revealed?

Voting closes at 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Sunday, November 1, 2026. After that, we’ll count the votes to see which products came out on top in each category.

The winners of the Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 will be announced on November 5. So, if you’re curious to see which tech wins, keep an eye out for the results.

And who knows? Maybe one of your favorites might end up winning across several categories. We’ll find out soon enough. But for now, make sure to cast your vote and let your voice be heard.

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