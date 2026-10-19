Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 voting is open now — help pick this year’s best tech
We picked the nominees. You pick the winners.
It’s time to start a new Cybernews tradition. For the first time, we’re launching the Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, and you get to choose the winners.
Our editors have put together 18 nominations, based on the top products we’ve tested and the tech that stood out this year. The shortlist includes everything from best VPNs to best website builders, and more.
You can vote now using the survey below. Take your time, choose your favorites, and let us know which products should win.
Just remember to vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Sunday, November 1, 2026, so your vote counts.
Best of the Year
Best Security Brand
Best Privacy Innovation
Thank you for voting
Online Security
Best VPN
Best Antivirus
Best Free Antivirus
Thank you for voting
Privacy & Identity
Best Password Manager
Best Free Password Manager
Best Secure Email Provider
Best Ad Blocker
Best Data Removal / Identity Protection Service
Best Business Security Solution
Thank you for voting
Websites & eCommerce
Best Web Host
Best Website Builder
Best eCommerce Platform
Best Domain Registrar
Thank you for voting
AI & Digital Life
Best Travel eSIM
Best AI Product
Best AI Productivity Tool / Agent
Thank you for voting
When are the winners revealed?
Voting closes at 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Sunday, November 1, 2026. After that, we’ll count the votes to see which products came out on top in each category.
The winners of the Cybernews Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 will be announced on November 5. So, if you’re curious to see which tech wins, keep an eye out for the results.
And who knows? Maybe one of your favorites might end up winning across several categories. We’ll find out soon enough. But for now, make sure to cast your vote and let your voice be heard.