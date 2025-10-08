Hasan Piker shock collar allegations – clip sparks outrage

Leftwing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has caused controversy by using what appears to be a shock collar on his dog, Kaya.

In a stream recorded on October 7th, his dog, on the desk behind him, lets out a yelp just as the host asks her to stop moving. He then reaches out with his left arm, presumably to press the punishment button.

“Kaya, just please go..”

“Yelp”

“Just f__ stop”

A bit like in a soccer match, when you replay the action again and again, to determine if the ball crossed the line, I found myself repeating it to gauge if Piker used a shock collar or not.

Social media yelps

The clip soon went viral across the socials, especially in the Reddit community, where Piker’s reactions were harangued.

His video and motive for keeping his dog as a background prop were entirely dismantled.

“In the full clip, the next thing he says is, 'She wants to roam the house, she needs an ordered and regimented lifestyle, and my mom let her roam the house freely while I was away,’” observed one of the top commenters.

Other Redditors questioned why the dog wasn’t allowed to roam the house freely, while others called out that he should be reported to the authorities.

Meanwhile, popular X poster LosPollos TV condemned the incident forthrightly: “Shock collaring that innocent dog for no reason just because he wants to walk around?”

Piker’s denial and explanation

In a somewhat anxious rebuff, Piker held his fort by claiming, “she yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.”

Feeling victimized, he doubled down on the fans' criticism using sarcasm to shield himself.

“ya, in my evil villain lair, good thing I didn’t hit the trap door button.”

Hasan continues to deny the Kaya shock collar allegations



“Most well trained/spoiled best kept after dog on planet is actually being abused..suspect it’s coming from crazy haters..ya in my evil villain lair, good thing I didn’t hit the trap door button”pic.twitter.com/pwbJnXISSr undefined yeet (@Awk20000) October 8, 2025

While neither the accusations nor the defense is 100% clear, the condemnation of the nervous Twitcher looks set to continue.

Streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel weighed in with, “To gaslight everybody and say that it’s wrong, when it’s provable in live motion… It’s just dumb, I don’t get it.”

