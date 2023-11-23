Ingo Money claimed by Inc ransomware

Ingo Money, an instant money service provider with over one million downloads on Google’s Play Store, was posted on a ransomware gang‘s dark web blog.

Ingo Money, a financial technology company providing payment services to customers and businesses, has been uploaded to the dark web leak site that Inc ransomware uses to showcase its latest victims.

The attackers don’t specify what type of data they may have accessed. We’ve reached out to Ingo Money for comment but did not receive a reply before publishing this article.

Established in 2001, Ingo Money says it “powers embedded instant payments and payouts for fully digital, cloud-based platforms, mainframes, and everything in between.”

The company lists Geico, Goldman Sachs, Paypal, American Express, and others among the companies it does business with. The Ingo Money app has over one million downloads on the Google Play Store.

According to Ransomlooker, a Cybernews tool for ransomware monitoring, Inc ransomware has victimized at least 35 organizations over the past 12 months.

