JD Vance’s Disneyland vacation sparks outrage, mockery

Last updated: 14 July 2025
Users took to X to mock the United States Vice President JD Vance in a recent viral video of him at Disneyland. His vacation sparked outrage due to ongoing ICE raids and the mass deportation crisis in the US.

A video of JD Vance running has gone viral on social media. The VP is seen running after something, supposedly his child, at one of the Walt Disney theme parks.

Several users have reposted the footage on X, and the videos have garnered millions of views.

One video, which reached over six million views, openly mocked the vice president, saying, “I just saw this video of JD Vance running, and now I can’t stop laughing.”

Surprisingly, many X users immediately defended Vance, calling the critics “bullies” for judging the VP so heavily.

“You are so pathetic! I can’t imagine having pleasure in making fun of someone. This is the definition of a bully!” one user said.

“I cannot stand your hatred and divisive posts. No reason for this other than to create clicks for yourself and cause dissension amongst people… pretty lame,” another X user said.

However, this blind defense of Vance isn’t happening anywhere else in the world, as many people protested the VP’s California vacation in light of the mass deportations happening in the US.

However, one critic, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, said rather sarcastically, “I hope you enjoy your family time. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance replied, “Had a great time, thanks.”

Many people took to X to discuss the protests in California, one user said that “they booed JD Vance at Disneyland. Imagine how hated you must be to get booed at the happiest place on Earth.”

Another user claims that “Vance said California is a war zone. Where is he today? At Disneyland, with his wife and children, in Anaheim, California,” one user said.

While there are no reports that Vance said California is a “war zone,” the VP has been extremely critical of Democrats in California, accusing Governor Newsom of encouraging protests in the state, The Guardian reports.

