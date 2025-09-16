A new bill put forward by government representatives in Michigan aims to ban pornography and put an end to “material on the internet that corrupts the public morals.”

A posse of House Republicans has put forward a new bill called the “Anticorruption of Public Morals Act,” which would see a total ban on pornography in the state of Michigan.

The bill was introduced on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, and has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Introduced by representatives Josh Schriver, Joseph G. Pavlov, Matt Maddock, James DeSana, Joseph Fox, and Jennifer Wortz, the bill seeks to criminalize the distribution of pornography.

Material that will be banned includes any digital content streamed or otherwise distributed on the internet that aims to sexually arouse or gratify the viewer.

This includes videos, erotica, magazines, stories, manga, live feeds, sound clips, and material generated by artificial intelligence, the bill reads.

The bill also prohibits the depiction, description, or simulation of a range of sexual acts, whether real, animated, or digitally generated, written, or auditory.

Another aspect of the bill involves the “disconnection between biology and gender.” This means that people shouldn’t depict or represent themselves as a different biological sex by wearing certain clothes, using prosthetics, or makeup.

However, the exception to the rule is that this material can be used “for scientific or medical research” purposes and “peer-reviewed academic content.”

If the bill is passed and a company is found to be distributing pornography, it would be a felony offense.

This means that any company, government entity, non-profit, public, or private digital service could be liable to no more than 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000.

On a larger scale, a company could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $125,000 if caught distributing more than 100 pieces of contraband content.

Internet providers in the state will be required to implement filtering technology to stop people from viewing this material.

These companies should also monitor and block the use of tools such as VPNs, which would help users access pornography.

This ban not only affects companies – if an individual is found sharing or watching pornography, depending on the amount, they could face the same felony charges and fines.

