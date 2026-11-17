Key takeaways 01 Microsoft warns attackers are impersonating Microsoft 365 service alerts tied to Exchange Online incident EX1550543. 02 The emails claim held messages may be deleted unless users click a fake "Restore messages" link. 03 Microsoft linked three domains to the campaign and says it has not confirmed credential theft or malware delivery. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Microsoft is warning of an active phishing campaign exploiting the global outage that affected the tech company and its users last week.

According to Microsoft Threat Intelligence, the campaign impersonates Microsoft 365 service notifications in an attempt to trick users into handing over their account credentials.

The fraudulent emails mimic legitimate Microsoft 365 service health notifications and refer to the actual Exchange Online incident, also known as EX1550543.

Some of the phishing emails falsely claim that messages were held during the outage and will be deleted within 24 hours unless recipients click a malicious “Restore messages” link to restore them.

By creating a sense of urgency and exploiting concerns about missing emails, scammers hope to persuade users to follow the instructions without checking whether the notifications are genuine.

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To make the fake messages more convincing, the attackers have customized the recipient’s name and organization, followed by phrases such as “Outage notification” or “Service health.”

Microsoft identified three domains associated with the campaign: moments-notice[.]com, planetmaison[.]com, and newbooker[.]com.

“The activity is consistent with credential phishing, although credential collection and malware delivery have not been confirmed,” Microsoft Threat Intelligence said in a post on X.

According to Microsoft, attackers are sending various versions of the message to multiple sectors across the United States.

Microsoft Defender is blocking the malicious domains used in the phishing emails. In addition, Microsoft recommends that organizations verify their Safe Links policies, investigate potential user interactions, and confirm service disruptions directly through the Microsoft 365 admin center.