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Hackers hijack Microsoft’s X account to promote Clippy crypto scam

Even a Microsoft "apology" post turned out to be fake.

The Microsoft logo on the company's headquarters in New York

Image by Photo by Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

Anna Zhadan
Anna Zhadan Contributor
October 4, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways:
  • Hackers compromised Microsoft’s official X account and used it to promote an unauthorized Clippy-themed cryptocurrency.
  • The account has 13 million followers, and its profile picture briefly changed to Clippy.
  • Microsoft said it secured the account, removed the posts, and continues to investigate.
  • X shut down one fake Clippy account, but another still promoted the token.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Have you been missing Clippy? Microsoft’s iconic paperclip has just made a surprising comeback as part of a crypto scam. The company’s official X account got hijacked to promote an unauthorized Clippy-themed cryptocurrency.

The tech giant’s X account, which has 13 million followers, started following a Clippy crypto account and reposted one of its tweets on Thursday.

Clippy is Microsoft’s old animated paperclip assistant, which was introduced with Office 97 and later removed because of its intrusive pop-ups. Microsoft’s profile picture was also replaced with one of Clippy.

About 30 minutes after the original posts were taken down, the account published a bizarre apology, which was also soon deleted. Microsoft confirmed that it didn’t publish any of those tweets.

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"We are aware of a cryptocurrency token being promoted in connection with $MSFT stock, including the unauthorized use of the Clippy brand and Microsoft-related intellectual property. Microsoft has not authorized, sponsored, endorsed, or granted permission for the creation, promotion, or use of any cryptocurrency token associated with Clippy, Microsoft, or $MSFT," the deleted and apparently fake tweet read.

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X has since shut down the @clippymsftcto account posing as Clippy, but a second account (@ClippyMSFT) is still promoting a $Clippy token, claiming that it "has a liquidity pool paired directly with $MSFT."

Microsoft later confirmed that its account had been compromised and said the unauthorized posts had been removed.

“We have confirmed unauthorized access to our account on X, including posts that did not come from Microsoft,” said Microsoft spokesperson Brent Colburn, according to The Verge. “The account has been secured and the unauthorized posts have been removed, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances.”

The deleted Microsoft X post via The Verge
The deleted post via The Verge

It’s not the first time scammers have hijacked an official Microsoft account. In June 2024, attackers used Microsoft's India X account to impersonate meme-stock trader Roaring Kitty (Keith Gill) and promote a fake GameStop crypto presale to drain victims’ wallets.

Anna Zhadan
Anna Zhadan
Journalist

Anna Zhadan is a journalist at Cybernews, covering cybersecurity innovations, AI, and technology developments. With over 10 years of experience and an extensive academic background, her reporting is built on in-depth research drawn from multiple sources and a neutral approach to every subject. Anna has previously worked as Editor-in-Chief at Prague Daily Monitor, Production Editor at Retail Gazette, and Head of Content at My Expat Mind.

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