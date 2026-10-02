Key takeaways: Pope Leo XIV says the Church wants to renew ties with artists and cultural institutions.

He says human-made art differs from machine-generated images in its link to human existence.

He presents AI as a cultural risk that artists should help address.

The statement strengthens his criticism of AI art and machine-made images. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Pope Leo XIV has announced plans to “renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions” to safeguard humanity from the dangers posed by AI.

Pope Leo is a staunch critic of AI, and now he seems to be launching an attack on AI art.

The religious leader claims that there’s not only an aesthetic difference between art and what machines generate, but also an ontological one. Ontology is the philosophical study of being and human existence.

To “safeguard humanity,” Pope Leo said that the Church “wishes to renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions,” placing greater emphasis on man-made art.

The Pope is specifically calling for artists now more than ever, in this era of artificial intelligence.

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Pope Leo wages war on AI

The religious leader has a lot to say about AI, warning the world of the potential downfall of humanity at the hands of the technology.

Pope Leo has urged governments to slow down and closely regulate the development of AI systems in his first major document, released on Monday, warning that they spread misinformation, prioritize conflict, and risk leading the world down a path of unending war.

The Holy Father has also released his first in-depth encyclical which elaborates on the ethics of AI and its potential challenges. However, the document raised claims as to whether it was partially written by AI.