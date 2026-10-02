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Pope Leo wants artists to "safeguard our humanity" from AI

Human artists are needed now more than ever.

pope leo, red heavy curtains ,vatical balcony, two bishops on left and right

Pope Leo XIV. Vatican Media/Vatican Pool/Getty

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
October 2, 2026 Updated: 2 hours ago 1 min read
Key takeaways:
  • Pope Leo XIV says the Church wants to renew ties with artists and cultural institutions.
  • He says human-made art differs from machine-generated images in its link to human existence.
  • He presents AI as a cultural risk that artists should help address.
  • The statement strengthens his criticism of AI art and machine-made images.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Pope Leo XIV has announced plans to “renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions” to safeguard humanity from the dangers posed by AI.

Pope Leo is a staunch critic of AI, and now he seems to be launching an attack on AI art.

The religious leader claims that there’s not only an aesthetic difference between art and what machines generate, but also an ontological one. Ontology is the philosophical study of being and human existence.

To “safeguard humanity,” Pope Leo said that the Church “wishes to renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions,” placing greater emphasis on man-made art.

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The Pope is specifically calling for artists now more than ever, in this era of artificial intelligence.

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Pope Leo wages war on AI

The religious leader has a lot to say about AI, warning the world of the potential downfall of humanity at the hands of the technology.

Pope Leo has urged governments to slow down and closely regulate the development of AI systems in his first major document, released on Monday, warning that they spread misinformation, prioritize conflict, and risk leading the world down a path of unending war.

The Holy Father has also released his first in-depth encyclical which elaborates on the ethics of AI and its potential challenges. However, the document raised claims as to whether it was partially written by AI.

The Pope has also warned about AI's effects on children and has seemingly decided to wage his religious war on AI. But there may be little the Church can do to stop AI advancement.

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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