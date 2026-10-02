Key takeaways: Future PLC fired Android Central’s six remaining employees, according to posts from former staff.

The site remains online and continues publishing, but its long-term future is unclear.

Future PLC faces falling revenue as traffic declines, with AI chatbots contributing to fewer website visits. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Android Central owner Future PLC has fired all remaining 6 employees. The website is still online and publishing new content, but nobody knows for how long.

Android Central is a long-running technology blog with a strong focus on Google’s operating system Android and related topics, including Android TV, Chromebooks, and Gemini.

The website was launched in September 2008. In 2019, Android Central’s parent company, Mobile Nations, was acquired by its current owner, Future PLC, for $60 million.

Future PLC is a UK-based international media company with major tech-related brands in its portfolio, such as TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, Tom’s Hardware, and PC Gamer.

While Future PLC hasn’t officially announced any layoffs, it said it was going to focus on reducing debt.

Managing editor Derrek Lee wrote on his LinkedIn page that his time at Android Central had come to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spending nearly 6 years at AC has been an incredible journey. As managing editor of Android Central, I’ve learned some tough and invaluable lessons about writing, leadership, and media that I’m excited to bring into my next endeavor, whatever that may be,” he said.

Senior editor Harish Jonnalagadda and senior content producer Nicolas Sutrich also wrote that they’ve been fired.

AI chatbots hit traffic

This is Android Central’s second round of layoffs. In January 2026, Future PLC announced that it would make “45 editorial redundancies” in its technology portfolio. Because of this, the editorial staff of Android Central was reduced to only 6 editors.

The decision to lay off editors also affected tech brands like TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, whose monthly audience declined by 10% and 36%, respectively, in the 18 months to December 2025.

Like other media companies, Future PLC is facing declining revenue due to lower website traffic. AI chatbots are partly to blame for this because they provide immediate answers when users enter a prompt, reducing the number of website visits.