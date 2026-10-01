ADVERTISEMENT

ShinyHunters resurfaces with O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dexcom breach claims after FBI hack showdown

ShinyHunters says it published "a maintenance statement before we took our website down," but apparently no one noticed.

O'Reilly and Dexcon signs side by side

Images by Focused Adventures | JHVEPhoto | Shutterstock

Stefanie Schappert
Stefanie Schappert Senior Journalist
October 1, 2026 Updated: 34 seconds ago 3 min read
Key takeaways:
  • ShinyHunters listed O’Reilly Automotive and Dexcom on a new dark web leak site.
  • The group threatened to publish alleged corporate data if the companies did not respond by Friday.
  • ShinyHunters told Cybernews a site outage came from upgrades and rival attacks, not an FBI takedown.
  • ShinyHunters says it posted a maintenance notice before the outage, but no one in cyber threat intelligence noticed.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

ShinyHunters tells Cybernews operations are going strong as the FBI hackers post two new victims – O’Reilly Automotive and medical device giant Dexcom – on their brand-new leak site address Thursday.

The hacker gang – which spent the last week in a dramatic showdown with the FBI after allegedly hacking the federal agency on September 22nd – listed the two American companies side by side on its upgraded dark web victim blog.

ShinyHunters says it will publish data from both corporations “by end of day Friday if you do not reach out to us.”

SHOReillyDexcom
ShinyHunters’ upgraded dark web leak site lists O’Reilly Automotive and Dexcom as new victims. Image by Cybernews

More from Cybernews

law enforcement seizes killsec servers
KillSec suspected leader unmasked as teen after police seize notorious leak site
News 1 min read
Matt Roeske and a radioactive crock pot
“Have fun with your jaw melting off:” Influencer promotes radioactive water on Instagram
News 2 min read
Adult toys on a blue background
Russia smuggles in sanctioned Western tech disguised as sex toys
News 1 min read
Two UFOs beaming down the ghostbusters logo.
UFO whistleblower David Grusch claims US troops shot reptilians in “Ghostbusters moment”
News 2 min read
Elon Musk, logo of Starlink, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, and logo of Delta Air Lines.
Delta’s CEO rejected Starlink, and Elon Musk is the reason why
News 2 min read
Palantir CEO Alex Karp. Sean Rayford via Getty Images.
Palantir CEO buys massive tract of land in remote region of Sweden
News 1 min read

No proof samples were listed with either breach entry – a far cry from repeated threats ShinyHunters rained down on the FBI along with damning data samples of almost all FBI agents and employees provided to media outlets after its hack of the agency more than a week ago.

ShinyHunters names O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dexcom as latest victims

O’Reilly Auto Parts, a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry, operates more than 6,500 retail stores nationwide and employs more than 94,000 team members, according to its website.

Based in Springfield, Missouri, and formed as a family business in 1957, the publicly traded company is now owned by a conglomerate of investment firms, including Vanguard, with a reported annual revenue of $17.78 billion in 2025.

O'Reilly Auto Parts store front
O’Reilly Automotive is one of two new alleged victims listed on ShinyHunters’ upgraded leak site Thursday. Image by Ken Wolter | Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dexcom, the California-based developer and global manufacturer and distributor of next-gen continuous glucose monitoring devices and other Type 2 diabetes management technology, was also claimed on Thursday.

Dexcom products – along with their companion apps – are used by more than 5 million people worldwide. The company reported 2025 revenue of $4.6 billion.

Dexcon G7 package and glucose sensor
Dexcom boasts three primary CGM product lines– including the G7, ONE+, and Stelo – made using its proprietary advanced glucose biosensing technology. Image by Photo Nature Travel | Shutterstock

Although ShinyHunters did not provide any file samples of the alleged stolen data, Dexcom glucose sensors are designed to work in conjunction with its smartphone app for continuous monitoring.

This means a breach of Dexcom systems could potentially expose the sensitive health data of millions of individuals worldwide who use the blood sugar sensing technology.

Cybernews has reached out to both O'Reilly Automotive and Dexcom for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publish.

ADVERTISEMENT
FBI Umbreon image
ShinyHunters defaced the FBI’s job application portal with a fake seizure as part of the group's FBI hack. Image via X. Image via X

ShinyHunters says operations unaffected by FBI showdown

In a statement to Cybernews on Thursday, ShinyHunters addressed rumors that the group’s website had been compromised by the FBI – the theory circulated by several media outlets on Wednesday.

Speculation of an FBI-fueled ShinyHunters takedown followed a recorded video statement by Assistant Director Brett Leatherman on Tuesday announcing the arrest of an alleged member of the gang by Dutch police – coinciding with the disappearance of the gang’s dark web leak site hours later.

“Arrests have a way of changing who is willing to talk, and seized infrastructure has a way of showing us who's left,” the FBI Assistant Director taunted the group, also claiming that "we know how to find you."

Three hackers in hoodies surrounded by the black background with snippets of green code.
ShinyHunters denies its recent leak site outage was connected to the FBI, blaming rival DDoS attacks and infrastructure upgrades instead. Image by Cybernews


Clapping back, ShinyHunters told Cybernews the online disruption was unrelated to "what ever is going on with the victim entity," referring to the FBI hack, saying the group voluntarily took the site down to upgrade its infrastructure.

We were performing infrastructure upgrades due to rival DDoS attacks against our website which was causing downtime and hardware failures. Furthermore, datacentres supporting our infrastructure also suffered disruption due to unrelated incident,
ShinyHunters said told Cybernews.


The hackers even provided Cybernews with their new onion address as further proof the group was business as usual.

“When you visit the page you will be able to clearly see the upgrades that were done to mitigate DDoS attacks,” the group told us, without naming who may have been behind those attacks.

Additionally, ShinyHunters had lots to say about the September 15th arrest of 24-year-old Pepijn van der Stap, a self-proclaimed “reformed” hacker whom the FBI named as “one of the alleged leaders” of the hacker group.

close-up image of dutch hacker
The FBI describes suspect 24-year-old Pepijn van der Stap as "one of the alleged leaders" of ShinyHunters. Image via X/vxdb

ShinyHunters, calling the Dutch police “unskilled and incompetent,” told Cybernews on Monday that the group had no association with van der Stap and found the entire situation “laughable.”

Van der Stap – who is also being investigated for his alleged role in the attempted murder of two individuals, separate from the hacking charges – will remain in the custody of Dutch police for the next 90 days, authorities said on Tuesday.

Stefanie Schappert
Stefanie Schappert
Senior Journalist

Stefanie Schappert is a senior journalist at Cybernews covering cybersecurity, AI, national security, cyber policy, critical infrastructure, data privacy, and the human impact of technology. Based in New York, she is the first American journalist at Cybernews and a broadcast news veteran previously at Fox News, NY1 News, and Verizon Fios1. She holds a Master's degree in Cybersecurity and is ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC). Her reporting explores how technology and cyber risk shape society, from ransomware attacks and hacker groups to emerging technologies and digital policy. Stefanie is also a frequent guest commentator, appearing on podcasts, radio, and TV, including CBS News, iHeartMedia, and KTLA. Her work has been published in Fortune and cited by the US Senate, FCC, HHS, the Henry Jackson Society, academic institutions, and other leading technology publications. She believes the most important stories in technology are ultimately human stories.

ADVERTISEMENT