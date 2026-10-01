Key takeaways: ShinyHunters listed O’Reilly Automotive and Dexcom on a new dark web leak site.

The group threatened to publish alleged corporate data if the companies did not respond by Friday.

ShinyHunters told Cybernews a site outage came from upgrades and rival attacks, not an FBI takedown.

ShinyHunters says it posted a maintenance notice before the outage, but no one in cyber threat intelligence noticed. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

ShinyHunters tells Cybernews operations are going strong as the FBI hackers post two new victims – O’Reilly Automotive and medical device giant Dexcom – on their brand-new leak site address Thursday.

The hacker gang – which spent the last week in a dramatic showdown with the FBI after allegedly hacking the federal agency on September 22nd – listed the two American companies side by side on its upgraded dark web victim blog.

ShinyHunters says it will publish data from both corporations “by end of day Friday if you do not reach out to us.”

ShinyHunters’ upgraded dark web leak site lists O’Reilly Automotive and Dexcom as new victims. Image by Cybernews

No proof samples were listed with either breach entry – a far cry from repeated threats ShinyHunters rained down on the FBI along with damning data samples of almost all FBI agents and employees provided to media outlets after its hack of the agency more than a week ago.

ShinyHunters names O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dexcom as latest victims

O’Reilly Auto Parts, a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry, operates more than 6,500 retail stores nationwide and employs more than 94,000 team members, according to its website.

Based in Springfield, Missouri, and formed as a family business in 1957, the publicly traded company is now owned by a conglomerate of investment firms, including Vanguard, with a reported annual revenue of $17.78 billion in 2025.

O’Reilly Automotive is one of two new alleged victims listed on ShinyHunters’ upgraded leak site Thursday. Image by Ken Wolter | Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dexcom, the California-based developer and global manufacturer and distributor of next-gen continuous glucose monitoring devices and other Type 2 diabetes management technology, was also claimed on Thursday.

Dexcom products – along with their companion apps – are used by more than 5 million people worldwide. The company reported 2025 revenue of $4.6 billion.

Dexcom boasts three primary CGM product lines– including the G7, ONE+, and Stelo – made using its proprietary advanced glucose biosensing technology. Image by Photo Nature Travel | Shutterstock

Although ShinyHunters did not provide any file samples of the alleged stolen data, Dexcom glucose sensors are designed to work in conjunction with its smartphone app for continuous monitoring.

This means a breach of Dexcom systems could potentially expose the sensitive health data of millions of individuals worldwide who use the blood sugar sensing technology.

Cybernews has reached out to both O'Reilly Automotive and Dexcom for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publish.

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ShinyHunters defaced the FBI’s job application portal with a fake seizure as part of the group's FBI hack. Image via X. Image via X

ShinyHunters says operations unaffected by FBI showdown

In a statement to Cybernews on Thursday, ShinyHunters addressed rumors that the group’s website had been compromised by the FBI – the theory circulated by several media outlets on Wednesday.

Speculation of an FBI-fueled ShinyHunters takedown followed a recorded video statement by Assistant Director Brett Leatherman on Tuesday announcing the arrest of an alleged member of the gang by Dutch police – coinciding with the disappearance of the gang’s dark web leak site hours later.

“Arrests have a way of changing who is willing to talk, and seized infrastructure has a way of showing us who's left,” the FBI Assistant Director taunted the group, also claiming that "we know how to find you."

ShinyHunters denies its recent leak site outage was connected to the FBI, blaming rival DDoS attacks and infrastructure upgrades instead. Image by Cybernews



Clapping back, ShinyHunters told Cybernews the online disruption was unrelated to "what ever is going on with the victim entity," referring to the FBI hack, saying the group voluntarily took the site down to upgrade its infrastructure.

We were performing infrastructure upgrades due to rival DDoS attacks against our website which was causing downtime and hardware failures. Furthermore, datacentres supporting our infrastructure also suffered disruption due to unrelated incident, ShinyHunters said told Cybernews.



The hackers even provided Cybernews with their new onion address as further proof the group was business as usual.

“When you visit the page you will be able to clearly see the upgrades that were done to mitigate DDoS attacks,” the group told us, without naming who may have been behind those attacks.

Additionally, ShinyHunters had lots to say about the September 15th arrest of 24-year-old Pepijn van der Stap, a self-proclaimed “reformed” hacker whom the FBI named as “one of the alleged leaders” of the hacker group.

The FBI describes suspect 24-year-old Pepijn van der Stap as "one of the alleged leaders" of ShinyHunters. Image via X/vxdb

ShinyHunters, calling the Dutch police “unskilled and incompetent,” told Cybernews on Monday that the group had no association with van der Stap and found the entire situation “laughable.”