Key takeaways: China and Hong Kong remain key routes for sanctioned Western electronics entering Russia.

Ukraine's anti-corruption commission found 30 shipments from NuanQin Technology to Russia, worth about $425,900.

The company positions itself as a maker of adult toys, but records show shipments listed industrial parts.

Consumer products and third-country traders help Russia obtain components despite Western export restrictions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

China and Hong Kong remain major gateways for sanctioned Western electronics to flood Russia, enabling its war machine.

The US and European Union imposed sweeping export restrictions on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

However, foreign electronics continue to stream into Russia, often via China and Hong Kong, according to an analysis of thousands of foreign supplier addresses conducted by Ukraine’s Independent Anti-Corruption Commission (NAKO).

Some companies go to great lengths to hide the actual content of their shipments.

For example, Shenzhen-based NuanQin Technology publicly presents itself as a maker of “smart sex toys,” including vibrators, masturbators, and bondage accessories.

However, custom records indicate that the company supplied Russia with Western-origin microelectronics and electronic components.

In NAKO’s dataset, NuanQin appears in a shipment valued at $17,214, comprising 10,000 monolithic integrated circuits for industrial applications.

The analysis suggests that between January 2023 and February 2025, NuanQin Technology delivered 30 shipments to Russian importer Legion Komplekt LLC, valued at approximately $425,900.

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Instead of sex toys, the shipments consisted mostly of industrial electronics and components with potential dual-use applications, including electric motors, integrated circuits, and navigation-related equipment.

Electric motors, which can be used to power Russia’s military drones, alone accounted for more than $176,000 in recorded exports.

UN experts say Russian drones target civilian objects and economic infrastructure, amounting to crimes against humanity.

Consumer products help circumvent sanctions

The NAKO’s analysis reveals just part of Russia’s efforts to circumvent restrictions on exporting dual-use tech.

Ukraine’s military intelligence recently identified the Nvidia Jetson Orin computer module inside Russia's new S-71 Monochrome air-launched cruise missile, hinting at AI integration.

Nvidia said Jetson Orin modules are consumer-grade products, which Russia may have obtained through reseller channels, over which the US company has no control.

Consumer products, which are rarely subject to export restrictions, are among the major channels for Western technology. For instance, Russian military equipment reportedly contains semiconductors taken out of dishwashers, refrigerators, and other household appliances.