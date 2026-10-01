Key takeaways: David Grusch claimed a crashed craft involved two alien groups, with dead 'grays' and living reptilian beings.

He said US personnel killed threatening reptilians, but he described the account as secondhand.

Grusch claimed soldiers were injured and killed, and predicted future witness testimony.

Reddit users questioned the story, calling it fantastical and lacking scientific credibility. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Former intelligence officer David Grusch has broken through his previously guarded boundaries of disclosure, describing a crashed “tic-tac” craft tied to an apparent conflict between 2 alien groups that left dead “grays” along with living “reptilians.”

Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Grusch described 2 different types of aliens that a colleague saw and maintained that the witness account is not from his own eyes.

Grusch said dead “grays” were found at the crash site, leading those involved to believe the craft had been caught up in a conflict rather than suffering an ordinary accident.

Witnesses described living reptilian beings, including creatures more than 7 feet tall with a gorilla-like build and scaly skin, which were subsequently killed.

Grusch described “malevolent” behavior, including lashing out as an animal would, which made it difficult to ascertain whether the reptilians were aggressive or in distress.

However, he said that the beings were not simply passive occupants as they posed a threat to US personnel, which led to an escalation.

Unable to give a specific figure, Grusch claimed that US soldiers were injured and killed in the incident and predicted future testimonies from witnesses.

You’d think, wouldn’t they get along, they're so advanced? But we have a record of them f____ around with each other. UFO whistleblower, David Grusch.

Host Rogan acknowledged the topic as “kooky talk” but “if it’s real, there’s no way it sounds kooky.”

Grusch has been in the whistleblower spotlight for a few years now. The former Air Force intelligence officer has openly spoken of UFO cover-ups, as well as ruffling feathers in the scientific community.

And it was precisely the lack of scientific credibility in these claims, paired with Grusch’s own admission that the accounts are “secondhand,” that got the Reddit community in a stir.

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“Straight from a bad novella”

The main takeaway from the reaction in the Reddit r/UFO community was how Grusch has shifted from lobbying for government transparency back in June to leaping into this newfound, fantastical approach.

“This one is straight from a bad novella,” observed @Ernestus74, charting Grusch’s evolution from whistleblower to “grifter” (conman).

Another Redditor claimed Grusch is becoming less relevant and is thus “spilling more beans so he can continue to get interviews.”

Reaction to David Grusch alien claims. Screenshot from Reddit.

They also compared the claims with “giant egg” observations from journalist Ross Coultart, as well as whistleblowers claiming access to exclusive videos, which often amount to nothing.

The commenter then likened Grusch's claims to the far-fetched notions of “ghosts, Bigfoot, and angels.”

@elhumanoid summed up their feelings by chiming in with: “he can say whatever he wants,” adding, “Enough of this bullshit.”

Reaction to David Grusch alien claims. Screenshot from Reddit.

Grusch told Rogan he was preparing the populace for a potential “Ghostbusters situation,” while the UFO community waited with bated breath.

He said he expects major disclosure before Trump leaves office, predicting that the public will eventually enter what he called a “new paradigm.”