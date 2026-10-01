Key takeaways: Alex Karp bought 37,000 acres of land and forest in Sweden through Cladonia Skog AB.

The company says it will be involved in forestry and rejects speculation about other purposes.

The deal adds to wider interest among tech billionaires in remote properties and potential safe havens. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Alex Karp, billionaire co-founder and CEO of software giant Palantir Technologies, has bought 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of land and forest in Sweden, leading to speculation over the purpose of the purchase.

Karp purchased the property around Storsjö Kapell in Berg municipality via his newly established company, Cladonia Skog AB, according to local media reports.

The transaction, which different reports value at SEK 235-240 million ($23-24 million), was completed this month.

Paper manufacturer Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, the previous owner of the land, which contains mountain forest and substantial alpin terrain, confirmed it sold the property because “it was suboptimal for forestry,” according to Fortune.

Why would an American tech billionaire acquire land in Sweden? According to local press, the purchase agreement states that the purpose is to "own and manage the forest property and conduct forestry."

Cladonia told SVT Nyheter that it plans to manage the area "through careful forestry that takes into account plant and animal life," while speculation about data centers in the area "lacks ground."

However, due to the sale, it seems that 2 local hunting teams lost their hunting rights. Hunting rights will become available to the new owner from July 1st, 2027.

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Remote lands in demand

Karp, who is known as a keen cross-country skier, already owns several properties associated with skiing, including property in Norway. In December 2025, he also reportedly paid $120 million for a former monastery with about 1,500 hectares near Aspen.

Palantir has been operating in Sweden for around 14 years and has had contracts with the Swedish Armed Forces and police.

Other tech billionaires are also snapping up properties around the globe seen as potential safe havens from disasters.

As reported by Cybernews in June 2026, Palantir and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel relocated his family to Argentina and purchased a mansion in Buenos Aires.