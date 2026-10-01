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KillSec suspected leader unmasked as teen after police seize notorious leak site

The ring leader may be as young as 16 years old.

law enforcement seizes killsec servers

Enforcement seizes KillSec servers and leak site. By Europol/Illustration by Cybernews

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
October 1, 2026 Updated: 9 hours ago 1 min read
Key takeaways:
  • European authorities seized KillSec’s leak site and secured at least 110 terabytes of data.
  • Authorities identified a 16-year-old as the suspected administrator and main operator.
  • Three other suspects were arrested, and searches took place in 4 countries.
  • KillSec stole data and threatened to publish files unless victims paid ransoms.

KillSec, the ransomware gang responsible for thousands of global attacks, has been disrupted by law enforcement after officials seized its leak site and made multiple arrests.

An operation led by European authorities took control of KillSec’s leak site and secured at least 110 terabytes of data surrounding further hacks.

The group used the site to threaten organizations with data leaks unless they paid a ransom.

Authorities have identified a 16 year old as the main suspect behind the operation, who worked as KillSec’s administrator and main operator.

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law enforcement took control of KillSec’s leak site
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Another 3 suspects were arrested, including a suspected developer who turned 18 years old in August and was a minor when the offenses took place.

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“Investigators also identified one person believed to be in a negotiator role and another in an affiliate role. Inquiries into other possible members are continuing,” according to Europol.

Alongside the arrests, 8 properties in Greece, Romania, Spain, and the United Kingdom have been searched.

Law enforcement also investigated the group’s finances and criminal proceeds.

Who is KillSec?

KillSec became active around 2024, exploiting vulnerabilities and poorly secured access points to steal data from organizations and then hold it for ransom.

Its victims would then be named on its dark web leak site and threatened with exposure unless the victim organization paid up.

If the victim didn’t pay, the stolen files would be made available for free download.

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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