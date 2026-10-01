Key takeaways: European authorities seized KillSec’s leak site and secured at least 110 terabytes of data.

Authorities identified a 16-year-old as the suspected administrator and main operator.

Three other suspects were arrested, and searches took place in 4 countries.

KillSec stole data and threatened to publish files unless victims paid ransoms.

KillSec, the ransomware gang responsible for thousands of global attacks, has been disrupted by law enforcement after officials seized its leak site and made multiple arrests.

An operation led by European authorities took control of KillSec’s leak site and secured at least 110 terabytes of data surrounding further hacks.

The group used the site to threaten organizations with data leaks unless they paid a ransom.

Authorities have identified a 16 year old as the main suspect behind the operation, who worked as KillSec’s administrator and main operator.

Kaw enforcement took control of KillSec’s leak site. By Europol

Another 3 suspects were arrested, including a suspected developer who turned 18 years old in August and was a minor when the offenses took place.

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“Investigators also identified one person believed to be in a negotiator role and another in an affiliate role. Inquiries into other possible members are continuing,” according to Europol.

Alongside the arrests, 8 properties in Greece, Romania, Spain, and the United Kingdom have been searched.

Law enforcement also investigated the group’s finances and criminal proceeds.

Who is KillSec?

KillSec became active around 2024, exploiting vulnerabilities and poorly secured access points to steal data from organizations and then hold it for ransom.

Its victims would then be named on its dark web leak site and threatened with exposure unless the victim organization paid up.