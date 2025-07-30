Palo Alto Networks eyes CyberArk acquisition, WSJ reports

Last updated: 30 July 2025
Palo Alto Networks
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Palo Alto Networks is reportedly in talks to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk for over $20 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Palo Alto Networks is in talks to acquire CyberArk Software in a deal that could value the Israeli cybersecurity firm at more than $20 billion.

Shares in CyberArk rose about 13%, while Palo Alto Networks’ stock fell roughly 2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Santa Clara, California-based company could finalize a deal for CyberArk as soon as later this week, the report said.

CyberArk declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. Palo Alto did not immediately respond.

vilius Gintaras Radauskas Niamh Ancell BW Konstancija Gasaityte profile
Join 25,260+ followers on Google News
Google News Follow us

Cybersecurity deal activity has been robust in recent years as large corporations have increased spending on security tools.

Google-parent Alphabet said in March it would buy Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for about $32 billion.

Rising competition among all-in-one cybersecurity platforms has reshaped the industry, making several companies attractive takeover targets for larger rivals and private equity firms.

As of Monday's close, CyberArk had a market capitalization of $19.3 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
UK cyber vigilantes generating mock IDs of local MPs to protest Online Safety Act
Politicians against Apple’s “aggressive message filtering” system on iOS 26
Lovense leaks users’ email addresses months after disclosure
Men’s Health repeats false Google AI claim on Luka Dončić
Cybersecurity pros drowning in too much data to make sense of it all
Tech companies will lay off employees due to AI, even when they’re profitable
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked