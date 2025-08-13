Russia's digital communications watchdog on Wednesday said it has restricted users in Russia from making voice and video calls on the messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.

The federal agency known as Roskomnadzor (RKN) – responsible for monitoring the nation’s communications, information technology, and mass media – released a statement to Russian media confirming the new [partial restrictions.

“Calls on these foreign messaging platforms are partially restricted to counter criminal activity,” Roskomnadzor told TASS, Russia's state-run news agency.

“Nearly all such fraudulent calls have shifted to foreign messengers, which refuse to ensure the safety of Russian users,” the watchdog said.

TASS on X, pointed out that WhatsApp “belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia.” Telegram is the brainchild of Russian tech entepeneur Pavel Durov, who now lives in Dubai.

The restrictions are said to have been triggered by numerous complaints received from both citizens and police officers, who claim the platforms are being used by criminals for extortion, sabotage, and terrorist activities.

RKN said it has "repeatedly sent demands” for the platforms to “take countermeasures," but has been repeatedly ignored.

On Sunday, WhatsApp and Telegram users across the country began reporting problems making voice and video calls, The Moscow Times reported. However, it wasn’t clear how widespread the disruptions were, the news outlet said.

RKM said it began “selective blocking calls” this month, noting that no other functionality has been restricted.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the development of a state-backed messaging app to rival WhatsApp and Telegram – due to “security concerns.”

The yet-to-be-released app will be integrated with government services, and is expected to reduce Russian dependence on WhatsApp and Telegram.

With similar features, users will be able to send messages and make calls, as well as electronically sign official documents, access other state documents, including passports and student ID cards.

According to Russia’s Digital Development Ministry, the services can be restored if the platforms adhere to Russian law, The Times said.