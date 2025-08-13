Russian citizens can no longer make calls using WhatsApp and Telegram

Published: 13 August 2025
Last updated: 5 minutes ago
Whatsapp, Telegram banned in Russia
Image by Shutterstock.

Russia's digital communications watchdog on Wednesday said it has restricted users in Russia from making voice and video calls on the messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.

The federal agency known as Roskomnadzor (RKN) – responsible for monitoring the nation’s communications, information technology, and mass media – released a statement to Russian media confirming the new [partial restrictions.

“Calls on these foreign messaging platforms are partially restricted to counter criminal activity,” Roskomnadzor told TASS, Russia's state-run news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nearly all such fraudulent calls have shifted to foreign messengers, which refuse to ensure the safety of Russian users,” the watchdog said.

TASS on X, pointed out that WhatsApp “belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia.” Telegram is the brainchild of Russian tech entepeneur Pavel Durov, who now lives in Dubai.

The restrictions are said to have been triggered by numerous complaints received from both citizens and police officers, who claim the platforms are being used by criminals for extortion, sabotage, and terrorist activities.

RKN said it has "repeatedly sent demands” for the platforms to “take countermeasures," but has been repeatedly ignored.

On Sunday, WhatsApp and Telegram users across the country began reporting problems making voice and video calls, The Moscow Times reported. However, it wasn’t clear how widespread the disruptions were, the news outlet said.

RKM said it began “selective blocking calls” this month, noting that no other functionality has been restricted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the development of a state-backed messaging app to rival WhatsApp and Telegram – due to “security concerns.”

jurgita justinasv Niamh Ancell BW Gintaras Radauskas
Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

The yet-to-be-released app will be integrated with government services, and is expected to reduce Russian dependence on WhatsApp and Telegram.

With similar features, users will be able to send messages and make calls, as well as electronically sign official documents, access other state documents, including passports and student ID cards.

According to Russia’s Digital Development Ministry, the services can be restored if the platforms adhere to Russian law, The Times said.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Interlock claims cyberattack on St. Paul, employees forced to scrub data
Military censorship in Russia hits new high – 25,000 sites blocked
Tesla Optimus robot preorders go live for $250 deposit – but it's all a sophisticated scam
Two Russian cybercrime groups exploit WinRAR zero-day for weeks
Marks & Spencer’s online shop now fully operational after cyberattack
Could Taylor Swift vs Elon Musk be the lawsuit that redefines AI abuse?
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked