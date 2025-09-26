A fifth of TikTok sexual health videos are bogus

TikTok’s abortion content mixes awareness with danger, spreading unsafe methods alongside other questionable medical information.

Young adults who turn to TikTok for sexual health advice should mind themselves and pay close attention to what they’re viewing, warn experts.

This comes as a result of research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference & Exhibition by Angeli Sirilan, primary author and medical student at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation found that over 21% of information posted by normies was misleading or inaccurate, and the same could be said even for 3% of medical professionals.

Abortion is a slippery topic in itself, but one that needs addressing, especially if it’s getting a lot of attention from viewers in a vulnerable position.

It racked up a significant amount: over 26% of TikToks, including disinformation, compared to just over 4% for other medical topics.

This makes sense, as when browsing TikTok, there are a plethora of options available on the topic, ranging from four-minute pro-life rants to pro-choice influencers filming their journey to the clinic.

Raising awareness might be a positive thing in and of itself, if it weren't for videos including dangerous methods of inducing abortion like unverified DIY kits and “herbal remedies.”

TikTok is often a first stop for young people seeking information, especially when the method and quality of formal education varies from school to school.

Urgent health concerns are raised when an influencer is able to upload content in a matter of minutes, airing their opinion on either side – it’s one thing to be swayed and another to be misinformed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead author of the study, Sirilian, said: “With major variation in school-based health classes, young people often turn to online platforms like TikTok for answers. This highlights the urgent need for educators, parents, and public health leaders to improve both sexual and reproductive health education and social media literacy.”

In one of the most bizarre videos doing the rounds, one influencer is seen holding up a bunch of roses and proclaiming, “To all the pro-abortion people – this is what a clump of cells looks like.”

#prolife4life #prolife #viral #notjustaclumpofcells ♬ original sound - sbogg @jaida4248 It is scientifically proven that Life begins at conception. Unless the mother is going to die from being pregnant there is no excuse to unalive a child, Dont say it’s not a child because it is. it’s not going to grow into a dog or a cat or a pig it is a living growing child. Abortion isn’t birth control if you dont want a child then you shouldn’t be having sex in the first place. actions have consequences and if you aren’t willing to take responsibility for your actions then dont do those things. The chances of getting pregnant while on birth control and using protection are close to zero. If that baby is just a clump of cells then so am i so are you, we are all a clump of cells. Disclaimer I’m not talking about the flowers #prolifeforlife

On the surface, a harmless way of expressing oneself, but looking deeper is a somewhat bizarre metaphor.

Furthermore, when reading some of the comments on the particular post, there are disturbing comments being left, including hypothetical situations involving rape.

With such sensitive topics open and accessible to all, perhaps stricter boundaries need to be put in place.

“Social media companies have a responsibility, especially to young people, to create guardrails and systems to protect them from inaccurate and potentially dangerous health information.” Sirilian offered.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.