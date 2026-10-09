Key takeaways 01 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said a group told him about UFO crash retrieval programs. 02 Kennedy claimed teams could call in craft and had orders to destroy and recover them. 03 He offered no tangible evidence, and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna stressed the need for proof. 04 Reddit users split between examining the claims and dismissing them as distraction or delusion. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s explosive UFO crash retrieval claims have ignited a huge Reddit response as the Trump administration's UAP disclosure narrative accelerates.

There’s no doubt that under the current administration of President Donald Trump so far, the UFO disclosure narrative has gathered momentum.

Borrowing a bit of non-linear storytelling in the style of Christopher Nolan, we jump back to the 2024 presidential transition, when Trump was readying for office.

An extraordinary revelation came from US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who told Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that while he was living on Palm Beach, a group approached him to discuss UAPs.

According to Kennedy, the group included "a very high-level NASA scientist” and “a bunch of Navy SEALs and Green Berets who had been on recovery teams” for UFO crash retrieval programs.

What’s most striking is Kennedy's divulgence that the group had “actually figured out how to call some of the ships in” before adding that they were “under orders to destroy them and recover them.”

Though no specifics were given in terms of tangible evidence, Kennedy added that the group wanted him to go public with the claims. But the fact that he already had “so many counts against me on conspiracy theories” meant that the interaction was left at that.

A UFO shining above a roulette wheel. Image by Cybernews.

Wild theories entering the spotlight

Kennedy, who’s no stranger to controversy, has previously spoken out about childhood vaccinations causing autism, Covid-19 ethnic targeting, and CIA involvement in the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.

And after a brief lull in late summer, as we headed into autumn there were a few instances of whistleblowers speaking more openly and dramatically about recovered craft, and alien encounters.

First was US Air Force veteran Dylan Borland, who claims to have seen UFO craft firsthand and hypothesized that aliens may be focusing on reproducing and replacing humans on earth.

Then came David Grusch, who amped up the noise by claiming that US soldiers have previously shot and killed reptilian aliens, again without specific details.

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And as Luna pointed out to Kennedy in their discussion:

People will say a lot, but can you prove it? What does the actual data prove, or can you actually bring forward tangible evidence? Republican Anna Paulina Luna asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Skepticism meets intrigue on Reddit

It’s quite often the case on Reddit UFO groups that outlandish or unsubstantiated claims get shot down quite easily.

But rather than a community pooh-poohing, a slice of the comments on the r/UFO Subreddit had a different take on what Kennedy said.

@strength-speed said that, despite not being a fan of President Trump, Kennedy's claims fit into the broader narrative of UFO disclosure, and that we should set aside his health policy reputation.

Opponent @blergmonkeys, however, came straight out of the blocks to label Kennedy “a lunatic” and set out reasons that Kennedy might be seeking to distract the audience “from the disaster of the administration,” aiming to get “clicks and views,” or is just plain deluded.

Reddit reaction to Kennedy Jr. UFI claims.

Another Redditor maintained that the claims needed to be examined rather than dismissed outright.

“Whether you believe him or not, he’s saying it, and we need to be pressing these people about it,” read the post.

Reddit reaction to Kennedy Jr. UFI claims.