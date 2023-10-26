Video and Audio calls coming to X

X users will now be able to use Elon Musks’ social media platform to make audio and video calls to other users.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform – formally known as Twitter – last fall, announced the launch of an early version of the calling service for select users on his X profile page Wednesday.

Musk, also X’s CTO (chief technology officer), reposted the news from fellow X’er @DogeDesigner, whose profile lists a UX/UI and Graphic Designer at Dogecoin and MyDoge.

“To enable video and voice calls on 𝕏: Go to Settings > Privacy & Safety > Direct Messages > Enable Audio & Video Calling,” the post instructed other X users.

Musk was not clear on which users would be able to turn on the feature, although newly-minted CEO Linda Yaccarino had mentioned the service would be coming to X back in August.

Since his $44 billion purchase of the platform in October 2022, Musk has been pushing to make X an "everything app," adding several new features and services, including messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments.

According to previous statement about the feature, users able to use the audio and video calling service will not need a need a phone number to access the service.

The audio and video calling feature will eventually be available to download on Apple’s App store, Android Google's Play, and desktop computers.

