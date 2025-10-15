Weibo reacts to Dongguan mother reuniting with son after 18-year abduction

A baby abducted in 2007 has finally been reunited with his mother and family, sparking a celebratory reaction on Chinese social channel Weibo, which helped play its part in tracking him down.

Police in Dongguan, China, who were unable to pin down the baby’s kidnapper, managed to arrange a short meeting between mother Deng Huidong and her son, a full 18 years later. Yangcheng Evening News published the mother’s account, “I’ve found my son,” and social media on Weibo almost imploded.

The youth, now a university freshman, was brought to the police station for a cautious meeting on October 12th. He returned safely to university the same day. A modest meal is pencilled in for October 19th as they take things step by step.

The mother’s son was originally taken from her yard in broad daylight in 2007, in Shangdi Village, Liaobu Town, as Deng chatted with neighbours over the fence. A white van pulled up, and the child was snatched in plain sight. Relatives called the police, yet the trail went cold within minutes, reported the Yancheng Evening News.

The unglamorous work of not letting a case die kept things ticking along. Old-school methods, flyers on shopfronts and a ¥200,000 reward (around $1300), alongside xúnqīn (寻亲) groups that swap tips and push for DNA checks, helped keep the file alive.

That persistence had a tailwind. In December 2021, campaigner Sun Haiyang reunited with his son Sun Zhuo after 14 years, a separate case that dominated Chinese social media and helped prime the xúnqīn ecosystem for later cases. The theme was already mainstream thanks to Peter Chan’s 2014 anti-trafficking film Dearest, starring Zhao Wei.

On Weibo, reunion hashtags went through the roof, and archived TV segments of the 2007 Dongguan snatch recirculated. Those reference points kept the issue in view.

China’s high-alert posture on cases like this shows how vigilant the xúnqīn network can be. It is a mesh of police, NGOs, volunteers, and major platforms working in tandem. Weibo amplified the story by putting it on the trending page, recycling archived footage, moderating half-baked rumours, and letting practical safety tips rise to the top.

Police have yet to release key information. It remains unclear who took him, where he spent his time growing up, whether anyone will be charged, or how the identification was made.

For now, the facts are clear. There was an October 12th meeting, a student back in class, and a family taking small steps. The rest – who, how, and whether charges follow – is the job of the police.

