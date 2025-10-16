JD Vance implies Young Republicans' leaked messages aren’t that bad

Leaked messages from the Young Republicans, revealed by Politico, show a new depth of depravity. But Vice President JD Vance still wants to defend the group.

In an exposé covered by Politico, 28,000 leaked messages from The Young Republicans Federation’s group chat revealed the incredibly racist, homophobic, and antisemitic reviews of the young leaders group.

The messages included comments perpetuating racial stereotypes by referring to Black people as “monkeys” and “the watermelon people.”

The group also said they would happily place their opponents in gas chambers, and said they would devise gruesome torture methods as the group “only want true believers,” the snapshot of 2,900 messages obtained by Politico revealed.

The messages went on to praise Hitler and discuss how some of the members are “ready to watch people burn.”

The reactions to the leaked chats are varied. Some people condemn the group, while the usual suspects, aka JD Vance, actually defend the Young Republicans.

The Young Democrats of America naturally called out the opposition group and said that their actions are “​​inexcusable” and that they’re “calling for accountability and immediate action.”

Here's our statement on the leaked messages from Young Republican leaders.



This is inexcusable and we are calling for accountability and immediate action. pic.twitter.com/y6OspsZtFr undefined Young Democrats of America (@youngdems) October 15, 2025

Mike Lawler, the US representative for New York, posted to X saying that he’s “disgusted by the hateful antisemitism and racism revealed in these messages.”

“Anyone involved in this disgraceful behavior should immediately resign from any leadership position and reflect on how far they’ve strayed from basic decency and respect,” Lawler concluded.

I’m disgusted by the hateful antisemitism and racism revealed in these messages. Anyone involved in this disgraceful behavior should immediately resign from any leadership position and reflect on how far they’ve strayed from basic decency and respect. https://t.co/zVbOm4oOEi undefined Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 14, 2025

Former Democrat “turned sane person,” Natalie Jean Beisner, broadcast to her over 100,000 followers on X, that the Young Republicans should “grow a pair.”

“I much prefer you just tweet it out if that’s what you want to say,” Beisner said, while also declaring her deep respect for JD Vance, who has dismissed the messages.

I keep seeing conservatives—including the vice president, for whom I have a great deal of respect—dismissing the Young Republican leaked chat as a bunch of text messages between “college kids.” First off, it bothers me when we call college students kids; they’re really not. Even… undefined Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 15, 2025

Political left-wing commentator Hang Yang called out JD Vance on X and said that his “attempt to dodge accountability with this whataboutism is as weak as it is disgraceful.”

“The leaked messages from Young Republican leaders aren’t just college kids blowing off steam – they’re adults in leadership roles, including staffers and a Trump administration adviser, openly glorifying Hitler, joking about gas chambers, and spewing racism,” Yan said.

Your attempt to dodge accountability with this whataboutism is as weak as it is disgraceful. The leaked messages from Young Republican leaders aren’t just college kids blowing off steam—they’re adults in leadership roles, including staffers and a Trump administration adviser,… undefined 涵瞰世界/杨涵 Han Yang (@polijunkie_aus) October 15, 2025

But most importantly, JD Vance completely dismissed the messages as those of young college kids letting off steam in a group chat, despite the group saying they’d be “cooked” if anyone got a hold of them.

However, Vance began deflecting on social media, saying that a situation that happened with Democrat Jay Jones was far worse than what the Young Republicans did.

“This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl-clutching when powerful people call for political violence.”

American politician Jay Jones sent violent texts in 2022 that implied that he wanted an opposition member’s children to die.

However, instead of condemning the Young Republicans for their abhorrent behaviour, his first instinct is to double down, dismiss the claims, and deflect by bringing up a Democrat’s scandal.

