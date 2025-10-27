Ever dreamed of a $20 burner phone that makes you invisible? A few Redditors tried it and discovered that going off-grid is messier than you might think – and far less private than the movies make it look.

In movies, it’s the drug dealers, undercover cops, or spies who slip burner phones into their pockets. They’re cheap and disposable lifelines that end up in the trash bin the moment the mission’s done.

But in 2025, it’s not just criminals who crave invisibility. Tech-savvy people are going to extremes to hide from the corporations and algorithms that catalog every click, swipe, and movement.

However, hiding your digital and physical footprint is not as easy as it looks in movies. Even an advanced setup might leave a lot of digital tracks, as Redditors discussed in a heated discussion.

An IT worker wanted to browse Facebook events privately

A self-described IT worker on Reddit posted an account of their attempt to buy a “burner” phone to check local events privately on Facebook.

First, they created a fake Gmail account with false personal information, but the account forced a phone verification, so the poster temporarily used their real number. They then bought an AT&T prepaid smartphone and activated it under the fake name, paying with a refill card.

To fund the account, they attempted to get a reloadable debit card.

“This was harder because it wanted an address, so I used some museum in Boston and a made-up SSN. I deliberately used two different ones so they wouldn’t match to see if it would let me activate the card,” wrote the Redditor.

Without an SSN, they could only use the money loaded on the card.“Anyway, it’s midnight, and I have to work in six hours, so I’ll update you if I see any questions when I wake up. I’m in IT, and this was a LOT OF WORK! Stupid lack of privacy shit anyway,” wrote a frustrated commentator.

First of all – do not use Gmail

Despite the attempts to cover their digital tracks, a chorus of Reddit experts roasted every step.

“This is so silly, a guy who works in IT, tries to go the privacy route and uses Gmail?” one blunt reply read.

“This is kind of hilarious. Uses existing information, making points of association completely null and voiding any privacy bonus points,” one incredulous Redditor said, also pointing out that using a privacy-centered email provider like Proton would be way smarter to begin with.

“eSim on a privacy-focused purchase is insanity,” another commenter said. Others highlighted that this kind of setup doesn’t really even count as a burner phone.

According to them, a real burner phone is a simple device with a physical SIM card, with just a basic operating system, GSM communications, and basic web browsing capabilities, without creating any accounts at all.

Others reminded that if you want a real burner phone, you need to pay in cash, not with a debit card.

Smile, you've been caught on store cameras

One Redditor highlighted that “pre-smartphone” devices were the best burner phones. “

You could just walk into your local Target and buy a prepaid Nokia off the shelf for like $20. Toss the SIM and slide your existing one in. Voila. I probably did this 3-4 times before the era of smartphones,“ explains one commentator.

However, that does not convince everyone. The suspicious Redditors pointed out that you can not simply walk into the shop or even drive into the parking lot without being captured on the CCTV cameras.

“Bro was on 16 cameras while purchasing,” joked one commentator.

Others were quick to share tips for buying anonymously.

“One of the cornerstones of buying anything and staying completely off the grid is to buy said item and wait six months before using it. A chronological delay allows 95%+ of camera footage to age out and get overwritten.”

Also, using lesser-known stores that potentially have less advanced surveillance equipment is an option.

“I’m sure Walmart has a 4k video of the transaction saved on their cloud. Cash at a gas station, maybe a phone repair store in an old fast food location if you’re in the mood to negotiate,” shared Redditor.

Some take privacy to extremes.

“Paying cash, you would be on video connected to the purchase too, though, probably identified by facial recognition, by vehicle,” explains one.

Others explained that even carrying your real phone into the store while purchasing a burner phone might put you at risk of being traced. Also, it is important not to activate the burner phone at your home.

“Keep in mind too that it will handshake with pretty much anything while the burner phone is on, so don’t use it around any WiFi network or device that comes back to you.”

One commenter outlined an extreme workaround for anyone desperate to scrub a device’s digital trail, describing a checklist:

a) buy faraday bag and get cash

b) leave the regular phone ON at home (your phone turned off can place you being shady, you want it to look like you're home)

c) take a bus to buy phone (you really don't want to know just how much telemetry your car sends, but it's a lot)

d) buy phone in cash

e) put in faraday bag

f) go home

g) wait 6 months

h) take phone in faraday bag away from your house

i) you can now take it out and use it

Use a foreign number

Another problem that Redditors raised is the SIM cards, as registering them might reveal your identity, as many ask for identification.

Some Redditors offered using a foreign number to cover the digital tracks. According to one, some eSIM or tourist data SIM cards do not require identification.

“They hand out free SIMs as you leave the airport in Manila, and you can add credit to them with cash on the spot. No ID required, and they support roaming in any country. You could probably pay someone to top one up for you and send it to you,“ offered one Redditor.

Others offered asking a homeless guy next to the shop to buy it and register a newly purchased SIM card. The bottom line is simple. There are millions of tips on how to set up a burner phone and leave as few traces as possible. However, the question remains. While privacy is important, would you go to these extremes just to check Facebook events privately?

